Those Not Afraid #1 Preview: Serial Killers Go for Gold

In Those Not Afraid #1, two serial killers compete for a grisly state record. Will their deadly rivalry lead to their downfall or a new reign of terror?

Article Summary Two serial killers compete for a state record in Those Not Afraid #1, arriving on January 8th.

The comic features stylish noir artwork by Patrick Piazzalunga and covers by Glenn Fabry.

Written by Eisner nominee Kyle Starks, perfect for true crime and murder fiction enthusiasts.

A new crime series from three-time Eisner nominee Kyle Starks (Peacemaker Tries Hard, Where Monsters Lie) for fans of true crime and murder fiction. Two serial killers discover they are within reach of the state record for kills and enter a terrible competition to see who gets there first. Featuring amazing and stylish noir art from Patrick Piazzalunga (Monsters Are My Business) and incredible covers from the legendary Glenn Fabry (Preacher, Hellblazer).

Those Not Afraid #1

by Kyle Starks & Patrick Piazzalunga & Glenn Fabry & Marco Brakko, cover by Jim Campbell

A new crime series from three-time Eisner nominee Kyle Starks (Peacemaker Tries Hard, Where Monsters Lie) for fans of true crime and murder fiction. Two serial killers discover they are within reach of the state record for kills and enter a terrible competition to see who gets there first. Featuring amazing and stylish noir art from Patrick Piazzalunga (Monsters Are My Business) and incredible covers from the legendary Glenn Fabry (Preacher, Hellblazer). • Kyle Starks is the Eisner nominated creator of Sexcastle which was recently optioned to be made into a major motion picture. • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801338200111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

76156801338200121 – Those Not Afraid #1 (CVR B) (Patrick Piazzalunga) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

