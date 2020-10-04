Three Jokers Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And this week? It is all about Batman for Batman Day… If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And apologies for the day – the weekend was hell. More hell than usual, I mean.

Top ten bestseller comics of the week

Batman: Three Jokers topped the bestseller charts with its second issue, with Batman comics taking the top three. And even though there was no Batman monthly comic books, Batman writer James Tynion IV managed to get a couple in the top ten, with Warzone and the launch of Department Of Truth.

Batman: Three Jokers #2 Batman: Joker Warzone #1 Dark Nights: Death Metal: Multiverse's End #1 Avengers #36 X-Factor #4 Strange Academy #3 The Department Of Truth #1 Fantastic Four #24 Shang-Chi #1 Giant Size X-Men Tribute #1

Thanks to the following retailers…

Who had this to say…

Famous Faces & Funnies Big week for Batman and James Tynion at FFF for our Weekly Top Ten. Three Jokers absolutely decimated the competition (and other DC books) by being our bestselling title by a country mile. Joker Warzone and Department of Truth took the #2 and #3 spot respectively. Tynion's Batman has been strong and Something is Killing the Children is a fan favorite at our store, so to see Department of Truth sell well is no surprise. Strange Academy has been gaining so heat since the first issue hit the stands in a pre-pandemic world. With all of the subsequent printings, it's a little funny that the book is only on issue 3. Regardless, it has kept some steady numbers that I don't see dropping anytime soon. Avengers has been popping since the first issue of this story arc. That heat has pushed the title into our top ten for the first time in a long time. People must really love Moon Knight. X-Factor got a small bump thanks to the X of Swords crossover, though a small group of customers have stated they don't want to participate in the line wide crossover. We'll see if they change their minds half way through. Shang-Chi, Giant Size Tribute, Multiverse's End and Venom round out our Top Ten.

Ssalefish Comics Batman Three Jokers #2 clearly won the week, but it wasn't without decent competition from other Bat-centric titles and a handful of new #1s that performed pretty well. A lot of folks were excited to pick up Shang-Chi #1, and fans of Something is Killing The Children and Tynion's Batman were good marks for Department of Truth, which fell squarely in the middle of our Top 10 this week. We also saw three one-shots break into the bestsellers, with the Death Metal tie-in, the Joker War tie-in, and the Giant-Size X-Men Tribute. Good week!

Graham Crackers Comics VERY strong week with DC dominating the TOP 10 chart and FANTASTIC FOUR making a rare visit to the chart with the help of the poorly promoted original DONNY CATES THOR story that most THOR collectors wanted to read. THREE JOKERS #2 did even better for us than #1 (which makes little to no sense) – at least on initial release week.

Rodman Comics Wow, the Alex Ross covers for Marvel really helped sell the titles. No one cared about what was in between the covers though. Batman Three Jokers issue 2 easily took the top spot. The Boys Dear Becky raided a spot in the top ten. Good sales week.

Notable bestseller sales:

Young Avengers #2 CGC 9.8 $225

