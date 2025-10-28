Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: thundercats

Thundercats #20 Preview: Time Traveling Tussle

Jaga and Mumm-Ra's rivalry spans the ages in Thundercats #20! Catch up on their eternal conflict before Wednesday's release!

Article Summary Thundercats #20 unleashes Jaga and Mumm-Ra's ageless rivalry across eras for the fate of Third Earth.

Declan Shalvey and Joe Mulvey chronicle battles with covers by Moss, Shalvey, Cardona, Scalisi, and Manix.

Arriving October 29th from Dynamite Entertainment, this issue is a must-read for Thundercats enthusiasts.

Jaga and Mumm-Ra face off — and not for the rst time! Witness the en- during contest between the two iron-willed adversaries down through the ages, from their earliest days to the current battle for the future of Third Earth! Enthusiastic exohistorians DECLAN SHALVEY and JOE MULVEY add an informative new chapter to their archive with ThunderCats #20 — illuminated by eye-catching cov- ers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, ALFREDO CARDONA, DANIEL SCALISI, and MANIX!

THUNDERCATS #20

Dynamite Entertainment

0725DE1302

0725DE1303 – Thundercats #20 Dan Scalisi Cover – $4.99

0725DE1304 – Thundercats #20 Alfredo Cardona Cover – $4.99

0725DE1305 – Thundercats #20 Manix Cover – $4.99

0725DE1306 – Thundercats #20 Drew Moss Cover – $4.99

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Joe Mulvey (CA) Declan Shalvey

Jaga and Mumm-Ra face off — and not for the rst time! Witness the en- during contest between the two iron-willed adversaries down through the ages, from their earliest days to the current battle for the future of Third Earth! Enthusiastic exohistorians DECLAN SHALVEY and JOE MULVEY add an informative new chapter to their archive with ThunderCats #20 — illuminated by eye-catching cov- ers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, ALFREDO CARDONA, DANIEL SCALISI, and MANIX!

In Shops: 10/29/2025

SRP: $4.99

