Thundercats: Lost #8 Preview: Exhaustion vs. Extermination

Thundercats: Lost #8 finds our heroes tired, hungry, and hunted by biomechanical sentries while Scorpius closes in for the kill!

Article Summary Thundercats: Lost #8 unleashes exhausted heroes hunted by biomechanical sentries and mercenary foes.

Written by Ed Brisson and illustrated by Rapha Lobosco, with covers from top artists, out November 5th.

The ragged ThunderCats pursue the Book of Omens as enemy forces close in for extermination.

HIDE AND SEEK — AND DESTROY! In this issue: Exhausted, hungry, and desperate, the ragged survivors of the Lost team push onward in their quest for the Book of Omens. But their every step is now being harried by the biomechanical sentries still active from the planet's previous wars — a hindrance that Scorpius and his mercenary forces are taking full advantage of in their pursuit of the ThunderCats! Recon commandos ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO go behind the lines in ThunderCats: Lost #8 — featuring newly declassified covers by DECLAN SHALVEY, ALFREDO CARDONA, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARCO FAILLA, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

THUNDERCATS: LOST #8

Dynamite Entertainment

0825DE0746

0825DE0747 – Thundercats: Lost #8 Alfredo Cardona Cover – $4.99

0825DE0748 – Thundercats: Lost #8 Meghan Hetrick Cover – $4.99

0825DE0749 – Thundercats: Lost #8 Marco Failla Cover – $4.99

0825DE0750 – Thundercats: Lost #8 Jae Lee, June Chung Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

In Shops: 11/5/2025

SRP: $4.99

