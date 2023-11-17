Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, thundercats

ThunderCats & Turtles On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers

Diamond Previews catalogue is out next week, with Dynamite's Thundercats #1 from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss on the front cover.

Article Summary ThunderCats #1 by Shalvey & Moss graces Diamond Previews cover.

Features TMNT: Donatello PVC Diorama & exclusive Funko POP figures.

Spotlights Gems of the Month, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Includes Deluxe Publishers titles and a diverse range of comics & HCs.

Diamond Previews catalogue is out next week, with Dynamite Entertainment's Thundercats #1 from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss on the front cover by David Nakayama and the Diamond Select Toys' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

Donatello PVC Diorama on the back. With Jim Lee's cover of 1991's X-Men #1 comes to life with four PREVIEWS Exclusive POP! Comic Cover figures from Funko—Magneto, Beast, Wolverine, and the FCBD exclusive Gambit on the Order form cover.

Gems of the Month: December's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' The Displaced #1 (DEC230104), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1 (DEC230112), and Ranger Academy Volume 1 TP (DEC230128)

Dynamite Entertainment's Sweetie Candy Vigilante Volume 2 #1 (DEC230272), ThunderCats #1 (DEC230205), Vampirella #666 (DEC230232)

Image Comics' The Infernals #1 (DEC230416)

Marvel Comics' Predator #1 (DEC230722)

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' Trese: The Art of the Anime HC (DEC230859) and Trese: The Art of the Anime Deluxe Edition HC (DEC230860)

Massive Publishing: Assassins Creed Visionaries Presents: Shinobi + Uncivil War One-Shot (DEC230911) and The Fog #1 (DEC230932)

Opus Comics' Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099 TP (DEC230900) and Hammerfall TP (DEC230905)

Titan Comics' The Savage Sword of Conan #1 (DEC230822) and Three Exorcism Siblings Volume 1 GN (DEC230849)

Zenescope Entertainment's Fairy Tale Team-Up: Robyn Hood & Belle One-Shot (DEC230956)

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson returns to the franchise with a fascinating new series takes the Power Rangers into adulthood in BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return (DEC230112). Plus, Succession meets Good Omens as the Devil's dying son wants one of his children to take over the family business in Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner, and John Pearson's Image Comics series, The Infernals (DEC230417); Pat Mills and Kevin O's Nemesis the Warlock receives the presention this classic 2000 AD story deserves in the PREVIEWS Exclusive Nemesis the Warlock Definitive Edition Hardcover (DEC231686); a classic name in fantasy returns to comic shops with Titan's The Savage Sword of Conan anthology (DEC230823); comics creators come together to support Maui after its devastating wildfires in #1 Comics' Maui Mighty Comics (DEC231485); a little girl's grief gives birth to a new hero in Keenspot's ZOR (DEC231547); the first award-winning creators Marjorie M. Liu and Sana Takeda's The Night Eaters Volume 1: She Eats at Night comes out in paperback in a PREVIEWS Exclusive edition (DEC231127)"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!