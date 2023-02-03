Tim Seeley To Draw New YA Graphic Novel Series, Pretty Evil Tim Seeley is taking a break from his space sexploitation comic books to work on a new YZ series of graphic novels, Pure Evil, with filmmakers Rebekah McKendry and David Ian McKendry

Tim Seeley is the creator of comics such as Hack/Slash, and co-creator of Revival, Money Shot, Local Man and The Loaded Bible, as well as working for DC, IDW and Marvel on Grayson, Nightwing, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Captain America, G.I. Joe vs. Transformers and New Exiles. But now he is going where the real money is.

Pretty Evil is a new series of YA graphic novels, drawn by Tim Seeley and written by wife-and-husband team Rebekah McKendry and David Ian McKendry, best known for writing and directing movies such as Glorious, Psycho Granny and All the Creatures Were Stirring.

In this saucy, adventure-filled romp, Mallori is the ultimate teen star with a platinum-selling singing career and an unsurpassed online following. But when her mom goes missing, Mallori quickly discovers that she was living a double life as both Mallori's manager and a demon slayer—and the only way Mallori can save her is to take up where her mom left off, slicing her way through demons in the most sparkly way possible. To her fans Mallori Martin is simply known as Mallori, with a cute little heart over the "i." Mallori is the ultimate teen star with the hottest show on tv, a platinum selling singing career, and an unsurpassed online following. Her devoted fans are known around the world as The Mal-rines, their uniform consisting of the pastel rainbow sequin-covered outfits. Mallori's name and face are everywhere: atop billboards, adorning the sides of busses, and she's even the face of GLITZ energy drink with her picture on every can and vending machine. But behind the pink glitter and glam, Mallori is an unhappy teenager who just wants to be her own person and free from her mom/manager's control. Mallori, wakes one morning to discover her mother is missing. She calls the police but instead of finding her mom, they find several bodies buried in the basement of their Hollywood Hills mansion. As rumors fly about her mom being a serial killer who skipped town, legions of fans turn on Mallori (dubbing her #MalloriMurder). She sets out to escape the public eye, hoping to find her mom and get some answers. She quickly discovers her mom was living a double life as her manager and a demon slayer. In an instant a world is revealed to her, a world where demons use fame, fear, and hate to attract Worshippers, a world where the most devout followers make human sacrifices in the names of these demons in exchange for great powers. Mallori realizes the only way she'll see her mother again is to take up where her mom left off, slicing her way through demons in the most sparkly way possible.

Sarah McCabe at McElderry Books has acquired world English rights to the first two books of Pretty Evil and publication of the first is scheduled for the autumn of 2024. Jordan Hamessley at New Leaf Literary & Media represented Rebekah McKendry and David Ian McKendry, and Tim Seeley represented himself.