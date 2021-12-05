Time Before Time #7 Review: One Heck Of A Trip

Across decades, organizations struggle, and two time-tossed people seek a future for themselves in Time Before Time #7. This means bloodshed and unpleasant surprises abound, but it's one heck of a trip for the reader.

The Union and The Syndicate are two rival criminal organizations that have staked out specific periods, specific decades of time as their territory. Normally, that would mean an uneasy detente, but with the events of the past few issues, that rivalry has gone from a cold war to something toastier. The way that plays out here is a shock to the system that sends a clear message, escalating from the drive-by attacks of the Capone era with new technology.

Then, there's Tatsuo and Nadia — the runaway time courier and the federal agent desperate to find her family tucked away somewhere in time. They've been captured, threatened, and almost killed multiple times, so now that it seems things might be calming down, of course, that's a new opportunity for surprises.

The script by Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville delivers the threat of these powerful criminal organizations and the ripples their machinations cause in the lives of almost everyone on these pages. Joe Palmer is back on pencils and inks with Chris O'Halloran and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou on colors and letters, respectively, giving the future a gonzo, exasperated feel that fits this enjoyable script well. Please strap in for the last few pages, bringing the surprises into very immediate focus.

This series continues to enthrall and flips the concept of time travel into a commodity that causes tension in the lives of the characters in play. RATING: BUY.

Time Before Time #7

By Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville, Joe Palmer, Chris O'Halloran

As the Syndicate and the Union wage war across decades, Tatsuo and Nadia continue their journey to reunite Nadia with her family. But a shocking surprise awaits them in the year 2042 …

Time Before Time #7 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 Everybody’s going to live in interesting times when time travel comes to play as a gang war between decades threatens the relative tranquility of Tatsuo and Nadia. Credits Editor Heather Antos