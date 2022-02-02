Time Travel And Internal Monologues In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today

Another trip around Krakoa with the X-Men, inside and out. Spoilers ahead of course, some big, some small, mostly small. In Sabretooth #1 it is revealed that, within the pit, he has a Quiet Council all of his very own, between the various aspects of himself.

I mean, I say Quiet Council, that may be the wrong term.

And yes he has a cat looking in. Maybe it's Mephisto. Everything is Mephisto these days, right? While Logan in The X Lives Of Wolverine #2 is also having some internal strife, and his own personal hell, being sent back in time within his own timeline to stop Omega Red, who is doing the same thing from killing Charles Xavier.

Or even, Terminator-style, Charles Xavier's dad…

But can he stop any of the other bad things he did back then? While X-Cellent #1 gives us another star performing beyond their deaths.

Man, if Mick Jagger had died this month, this comic would have had to have been pulled, right? We also see that Sabretooth's hell has new visitors, also those apparently condemned to Krakoa's pit for, as yet, undisclosed reasons. And that Marvel are referring to these as the Exiles.

Which reminds me, did they get Toad out of the pit after he falsely confessed to the murder of the Scarlet Witch? And for that matter, what about Orphan Maker and Nanny? Or Nature Girl and Curse? The latter two got out but this comic seems to suggest that she never got in, that Sabretooth was alone until this lot turned up. We looked at who these folk were over the weekend…

Looks like Third Eye underwent a slight reinvention. For a start… where is his third eye? And with Forge creating the kind of device to note when timelines are being altered, one might ask if it came into use when the machines from the future did a Days Of Future Past trick to establish Orchis and the 10 B timeline?

Though with the Time Variance Authority getting involved over in The Reckoning War, this might be of immediate use there as well. Talking of which…

As well as Mister Fantastic talking nonsense, when exactly did Iron Man join the X-Men? And why is he calling Sue Storm "Mrs Richards"? Or was it meant to be Sunspot, the artist made a mistake and the writer and editor didn't catch it? One speech balloon placement which did work very well, in Sabretooth #1 was in the second panel. It is coming from Doug Ramsey, but the composition suggests that it is coming from Krakoa as well. That Doug is the voice of Krakoa, and he is representing the very state of existence. Rather wonderful use of comic book storytelling.

As well as the smash cuts of the fight scene between an Omega Red-possessed Itsu and Wolverine, and the possibility he may erase someone entirely from existence – sacrifice Daken to save Professor X?

After all, X-Men: Infinity Unlimited #20, he has a whole fashion trend yet to establish…

