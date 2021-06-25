Titan Comics' Gun Honey and Life Is Strange in September 2021 Solicits

Titan Comics is publishing Gun Honey, the debut graphic novel from award-winning writer and co-founder of hard case crime publishing, Charles Ardai, drawn by Ang Hor Kheng and with covers from Bill Sienkiewicz among others. They are also publishing the final Life Is Strange comic book series, Settling Dust, spinning out of their August Free Comic Book Day title. Add to that plenty of Blade Runner and Rivers Of London and you have Titan Comics' September 2021 solicitations.

GUN HONEY #1 (OF 4) CVR A SIENKIEWICZ (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL211979

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

DEBUT GRAPHIC NOVEL FROM AWARD WINNING WRITER AND CO-FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME PUBLISHING CHARLES ARDAI.

When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!

"Charles Ardai is very smart and very cool fellow." – Stephen King

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #1 (OF 4) CVR A PICOLO

TITAN COMICS

JUL212007

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi (CA) Gabriel Picolo

THE HEART-WRENCHING CONCLUSION TO THE BEST-SELLING LIFE IS STRANGE COMIC SERIES.

Max finally believes that she has found a way to cross the timelines and return to the woman she loves, Chloe Price. Features the comic debut of fan favorite characters Steph Gingrich and Victoria Chase from the original game.

LIFE IS STRANGE FCBD LEADS INTO THIS NEW ARC!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #6 CVR A GUICE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL211998

(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Butch Guice

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

LAPD detective CAL MOREAUX has teamed up with an escaped experimental REPLICANT, who has been uploaded with the memories of a dead Tyrell Corporation scientist, whose suicide he was sent to investigate.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods)

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #8 CVR A MCCREA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL212001

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) John McCrea

New Arc in the bestselling series based on Ridley Scott's Scifi Masterpiece. A fanatical army of super-human replicants have been laid siege to L. A. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader

Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves. BLADE RUNNER 2019 – WINNER OF THE 2020 SCRIBE AWARD FOR BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ELRIC DREAMING CITY #2 CVR A BRUNNER (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL212004

(W) Julien Blondel (A) Julien Telo (CA) Frank Brunner

GORGEOUS COMIC ADAPTATION OF MOORCOCK'S WORLD-RENOWNED CULT FANTASY SAGA!

Elric of Melniboné, is exiled from his home and cursed to walk the land under the influence of the god of chaos, Arioch. With his sword Stormbringer, Elric must find his way through the unknown

FIRST TIME THAT MOORCOCK'S NOVELS HAVE BEEN

FULLY ADAPTED IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LIFE IS STRANGE TP VOL 05 COMING HOME

TITAN COMICS

JUL212012

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Claudia Leonardi (CA) Andrea Izzo, Ikuni Nakamura

New arc featuring backup strips with the first comic appearance of Alex Chen – lead character from the NEW GAME – LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS!

Max's attempt to return home enters a thrilling new phase! A shocking discovery offers unexpected hope, and the epic cross-country trip with Chloe and Rachel reveals a new ally.

Life is Strange Remastered Edition of original game series is also set to be released Fall 2021!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 17.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #3 CVR A HARVEY

TITAN COMICS

JUL212017

(W) Anne Toole, Ben Mccaw (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Ben Harvey

TITAN'S SMASH-HIT COMIC SERIES IS BACK FOR A SECOND ARC!

Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!

New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ASSASSINS CREED BLOODSTONE COLL HC (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL212020

(W) Guillaume Dorison (A / CA) Ennio Bufi

The secret struggle between Assassins and Templars hits the Vietnam War in a special, complete edition of this exciting graphic novel!

An exciting thriller set in the world of Assassin's Creed, from Guillaume Dorison (Assassin's Creed: Conspiracies, Devil May Cry) and artist Ennio Bufi (They Made History). When a Japanese hacker discovers a massive Templar data leak, his investigation leads him to relive the memories of an Assassin cell operating in the depths of 'Nam!

Collects Volume 1 and 2 of Assassin's Creed: Bloodstone

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 16.99

MARVEL FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL PX

TITAN COMICS

JUL212022

Includes exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of the brand-new Marvel Studios Disney+ series.

Go behind the scenes of the acclaimed series with stars Anthony Mackie and

Sebastian Stan and explore the story with stunning images and concept art.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 12.99

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #3 CVR A RIAN HUGHES (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL212025

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Josep Maria Beroy (CA) Rian Hughes

AN UNMISSABLE BRAND-NEW ERA IN THE LIFE OF FULL-TIME COP AND PART-TIME WIZARD, PETER GRANT!

A Werewolf is on the loose and will stop at nothing to avoid capture!

It's up to Peter and his cohort of chums to hunt the deadly lycanthrope and bring him to justice.

Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel. Rivers of London has sold over

two million copies worldwide!

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EXTRAORDINARY #4 CVR A REDOMONTI

TITAN COMICS

JUL212028

(W) V.E Schwab (A) Enid Balam (CA) Eva Redomonti

NYT bestselling author of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab returns for a new anti-villain story! Expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed VILLAINS novels! After surviving a deadly crash, Charlotte Tills becomes "ExtraOrdinary", gaining the ability to foresee a person's death. But when she looks into her own future, only the face of notorious EO killer Eli Ever stares back!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #205 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

JUL212031

(W) Titan Studios

INTERVIEW WITH PAUL SUN-HYUNG LEE (STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN)

Features brand new Star Wars: The High Republic exclusive fiction.

Discover how a new audience reacted to seeing Star Wars: A New Hope for the first time!

Plus much more!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 9.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #200 COLLECTOR PACK

TITAN COMICS

JUL212033

INCLUDES THE SOLD OUT EDITIONS OF #200 NEWSSTAND COVER AND A DIAMOND PX COVER BY SUPERSTAR ARTIST PEACH MOMOKO!

Two collectible covers featuring the Mandalorian and the child! Celebrate 200 issues of Star Wars Insider with this exclusive pack! INCLUDES AN INTERVIEW WITH IAN McDIARMID

AND ANTHONY DANIELS PENS A SPECIAL WONDER COLUMN!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 15

WHERES THE ASSASSIN HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL212021

Do you have the eagle eyes necessary to make it in the enigmatic Brotherhood of Assassins?

This classic search and find book will allow gamers to interact with their favourite characters in a new way!

With beautiful, intricate, original illustrations spanning over 2000 years of history, search for 13 iconic assassins through the ages and across the world.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 14.95

ALIEN OFFICIAL COOKBOOK HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

JUL212034

(W) Chris-Rachael Oseland

Alien: The Official Cookbook collects together 50 recipes that journey through the Xenomorph's terrifying life cycle; featuring recipes such as avocado Xenomorph eggs and chicken facehugger cordon bleu, there's something to whet every monstrous appetite. Whether you're an Alien fan or just looking for the perfect quirky appetizers, this cookbook will thrill the eyes and the tastebuds. At last, it's your turn to be space's greatest apex predator.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 34.95