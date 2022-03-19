Titans, Turtles & Triskele Thank FOC It's Saturday,19th of March 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

The final Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 is up. It's gonna sell. Have you ordered enough? Fully returnable and a 1:5 Kevin Eastman cover.

cover. Break Out #1 launches from Dark Horse by Zack Kaplan and Wilton Santos launches. "When massive cube spaceships from another dimension materialize over our cities and routinely abduct teenagers to be held inside their mysterious floating prisons, Liam Watt's younger brother, Tommy, is taken. But while governments and adults across the world accept this loss as inevitable, Liam refuses to give up hope. Now, in a "take back our future" anthem, Liam assembles a skilled team of ordinary high school students to risk it all-but can they pull off the impossible and succeed in an out-of-this-world prison break?" Order 10 or more and its returnable.

and . Marvel Comics launches a new Captain America era with Captain America #0 with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

Hulk #6 featuring the first full appearance of Titan has a 1:25, 1:200 and 1:500 tiered cover. Will anyone ordered enough to qualify?

Marvel also launches Legion Of X #1 with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

Ms Marvel: Beyond Limits #5 may play out in the new TV series. Take the Bleeding Cool hint.

Vampire Slayer #1 by Sarah Gailey and Irene Flores launches, returnable from Boom Studios. "After years of fighting against the forces of evil, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle. To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles is willing to risk a return to chaos magic, and with Willow's help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy's psyche. The effects backfire though, and leave Buffy unable to remember her past, or her purpose! With Sunnydale under attack, a new Slayer must rise to protect it, while Buffy's friends race against the clock to restore her true self." With 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered covers.

Immortal Red Sonja #1 launches from Dynamite, by Dan Abnett and Alessandro Miracolo. "It is a time of British legend! A young Red Sonja, cursed by mysterious chainmail, seeks counsel with the mysterious MERLIN. She seeks to be rid of her curse, in order to forge a future of fantasy and adventure! She will be pursued by the loathsome GREEN KNIGHT, and if she survives and arrives at the Castle Of Merlin, what she finds would be infinitely more than she bargained for."

Triskele #1 by Felipe Pan and Monaramis also from Scout Comcis, also with a 1:10 tiered cover, "When young Alec Ellis is granted a magical gift on Samhain night, the scales of power on the island of Albion are inadvertently shifted. Now, together with his friends, he is about to embark on a dangerous journey that shall decide the fate of their entire kingdom.Set in a medieval world populated by characters and events from Celtic myths and legends, Triskele is a visually stunning journey into the world of once forgotten oral traditions. It is an epic story of courage and friendship imbued with fascinating characters and steeped in the magic of Welsh and Irish folklore."

takes on Archie Comics in Fun With Little Archie & Friends One-Shot, as well as and Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1 launches from DC with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variant covers.

What's on your FOC?

