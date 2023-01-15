Titans United: Bloodpact #5 Preview: Superboy Burns for His Sins In this preview of Titans United: Bloodpact #5, Raven makes Superboy pay for trying to murder Brother Blood.

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #5

DC Comics

1122DC197

1122DC198 – Titans United: Bloodpact #5 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Eddy Barrows

Superboy in chains. Donna Troy on the warpath. Beast Boy in the thrall of Brother Blood. Can Nightwing, Starfire, and Robin keep the Titans together long enough to save Raven from the spell that has transformed her into a vengeful god? A sacrifice must be made.

In Shops: 1/17/2023

SRP: $3.99

