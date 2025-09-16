Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Casey Jones, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: Casey Jones #1 Preview: Jonesing for Justice

TMNT: Casey Jones #1 hits stores this week! Casey's back from the brink of death and ready to clean up NYC streets. But is he pushing himself too hard?

Article Summary TMNT: Casey Jones #1 on sale Sep 17, 2025 — Casey returns from being shot with a new solo miniseries after 30+ years.

Casey pushes himself into street vigilantism despite concerns from April and Raphael as a new mutagen warps New York.

Written by Alex Paknadel with art by Amancay Nahuelpan; 36 pages, Rated T, $4.99 and multiple variants available.

Spinning directly from the pages of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Casey Jones' first solo miniseries in over thirty years! Casey Jones was shot by D.A. Hale, he's awake, and he has a second chance at life. Instead of taking things slow and smelling the flowers, he's jumping headfirst into the action. Casey is hitting the streets and doing everything he can to protect the people of New York City, but those closest to him think he's pushing too hard. April O'Neil and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, especially Casey's closest friend Raphael, are concerned. Things are only going to get worse as a new strain of mutagen starts changing the shape of New York City, and a brand-new villain threatens everything Casey believes in. From the critically acclaimed team of Alex Paknadel (Sentinels, Batman: Urban Legends, All Against All) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Detective Comics, Green Arrow, Crush & Lobo).

TMNT: Casey Jones #1

by Alex Paknadel & Amancay Nahuelpan, cover by Amancay Nahuelpan

IDW Publishing

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 17, 2025 | 36 Pages | 82771403463900111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403463900121 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1 Variant B (Earls) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403463900131 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1 Variant C (Sketch Variant) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403463900141 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1 Variant RI (25) (Earls Full Art) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403463900151 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1 Variant RI (50) (Henderson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

