To Catch A Mickey Mouse Predator In Savage Dragon #270 (Spoilers)

We previously reported how off-the-scale crazy Savage Dragon #269 was, now #270 deals with the consequences with public domain Mickey Mouse.

Two months ago Bleeding Cool reported how off-the-scale crazy Savage Dragon #269 by Erik Larsen was, published by Image Comics. Well, Savage Dragon #270, out this Wednesday is dealing with the consequences of that and going further. Spoilers obviously.

We have pointed out that Popeye goes to public domain next year, Doc Savage to follow, and Superman only has eleven years left of copyright on him. What will Erik Larsen do with all these? Because this is what he was doing with Mickey Mouse, and Malcolm Dragon's wife, Maxine Dragon, back in April.

Steamboat Willie, the original form of Mickey Mouse, is out of copyright and appears in Savage Dragon comic books as a sex pest, sexual harasser and sexual assaulter as well.

A satirical critique of Disney, the executives that have worked there, a clash of the mores of different eras, or just an opportunity to throw abuse at the Mouse now that it can't sue? Or is this a go at Disney's largest sole shareholder and Donald Trump's biggest donor Ike Perlmutter, by way of Trump's own reputation by osmosis? Well, it looks like Mickey Mouse may be going to a trial… of sorts. As seen in this Wednesday's upcoming Savage Dragon #270 (spoilers again.)

As Maxine Dragon gets advice from those she most trusts.

The character has been portrayed as a sex-positive, up-for-anything kind of woman, but she has also been used and abused, and is now plagued by self-doubt. While Mickey Mouse seems to be taking a similar journey, also suddenly plagued by doubt.

Though rather than listening to someone else's advice, he rejects any pushback and it's all about justifying his own outlook on the world. Mouse makes right.

He "can do anything". Familiar words, yes? And it's all coming to a head, with this week's Savage Dragon #270 and next month's #271… as Malcom Dragon goes up against the mouse. But first, Maxine is going to take it all back… even if it needs some careful cropping for Bleeding Cool.

Maxine lets it all hang out in defiance against the Mouse this Wednesday. Man, what is Erik Larsen going to do with Popeye in January 2025?

While Malcolm Dragon's team faces its greatest challenge, the Dragon kids go off on an adventure of their own! Comes with our highest possible recommendation. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

The Rascally Rodent Returns! The famous star of stage has his eyes set on Maxine Dragon and Malcolm, and the S.O.S. have their hands full trying to protect her! Comes with our highest possible recommendation! In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

