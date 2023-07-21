Posted in: Comics | Tagged: sdcc, todd mcfarlane, Whatnot

Todd McFarlane Auctions Off His San Diego Comic-Con Booth Bit By Bit

At San Diego Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane announced he will cut his San Diego Comic-Con booth up into pieces, sign them and auction them off.

Well, he's got to get funding for the upcoming Spawn movie somehow. At San Diego Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane, as well as announcing five new Spawn comic books and a new series Knights Vs Samurai by David Dastmalchian, has also announced he is going to cut his booth at San Diego Comic-Con into little pieces, sign them and then auction them off non the Whatnot streaming platform. I know some vendors can find it a struggle to take their booth down and ship it home, but this seems a little extreme way of dealing with that issue.

"As a creator who likes to try new things and experiment from time to time, teaming up with the Whatnot crew to help us interact and auction a few items at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) seemed like a perfect time to have some potential fun" said Todd McFarlane in a press release. In August, fans can tune in to McFarlane's channel on Whatnot where pieces of the Image Comics booth will be auctioned off, giving viewers the opportunity to own a piece of collectible history. Or a comic convention booth, depending how you see it.

Designed to be dismantled into ownable pieces, the booth features visuals of different versions of Spawn, including Gunslinger Spawn, Medieval Spawn, and Angel Spawn – each one personally signed by McFarlane.

"As a creator who likes to try new things and experiment from time to time, teaming up with the Whatnot crew to help us interact and auction a few items at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) seemed like a perfect time to have some potential fun," said Todd McFarlane, President and CEO of Image Comics. "Aside from selling pieces of the artwork, with my signature included, from our actual booth set-up at SDCC, I will also get a chance to talk to and listen to a new group of fans. I'm looking forward to seeing how all of this turns out and possibly doing some even cooler stuff moving forward with Whatnot."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!