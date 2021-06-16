Todd McFarlane Spider-Man, Batman, Spawn #50 Original Art at Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Such as a handful of pages by Todd McFarlane from Amazing Spider-Man, Detective Comics, Spider-Man, and Spawn #50… and just ahead of Spawn's Universe, Venom 2, and the Sam And Twitch TV show bringing a greater focus on his work. The auctions are split to see the artwork from Spider-Man #5, Detective Comics #676. Amazing Spider-Man #308 and pages from Spawn #50 ending on Thursday, the 17th of June, and with pages from Amazing Spider-Man #314 and Spawn #62 ending on Saturday the 19th.

Todd McFarlane Amazing Spider-Man #308 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 1988). Mary Jane is the prisoner of an insane fan and finds herself the target of his grandiose delusions. Being in the public eye definitely has its drawbacks. An evocative opening panel by McFarlane sets the tone, rendered in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge, pinhole in the top right corner, tape on the top and bottom edge, with light smudging/handling wear. In Very Good condition. The auction ends at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Todd McFarlane Amazing Spider-Man #314 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 1989). Todd McFarlane shows he can make pedestrian scenes just as dynamic as his battle scenes. Peter and Mary Jane see Aunt May off during the holiday season on this page by the comics heavyweight that went on to co-found Image Comics. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, adhered to foam board mounted to black matboard, production trimmed top edge, discolored tape marks in the margins, tape on the top and bottom edges, slightly faded ink, with light residue staining and smudging/handling wear. Personalized by McFarlane in the bottom margin and in Very Good condition. The auction will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Todd McFarlane Spider-Man #5 Story Page 17 Original Art (Marvel, 1990). Spider-Man fights for his life — battered and bloody, costume tattered and torn — reminiscent of his battle with the Green Goblin in the Spider-Man movie. Here, he faces a crazed Lizard, one of his fiercest foes, now deadlier than ever, thanks to the bewitching of voodoo priestess Calypso. An incredible battle page, made even better by the oversized twice-up scale, rendered in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". Signed by McFarlane at the top right. Text effect paste-ups, pinholes in the margins, with light residue staining and handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition. The auction ends at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Todd McFarlane and Alfredo Alcala Detective Comics #576 Story Page 16 Original Art (DC, 1987). A new armored vigilante, Reaper (Judson Caspian), has his own way of handing out justice without the regard for human life that Batman has. A dark page from the classic "Year Two" story arc by comics icons McFarlane and Alcala. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on DC Bristol with an image area of 10.25" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge, small tear in the bottom left corner, stat paste-up at bottom right, with light staining and smudging/handling wear. Signed by McFarlane in the first panel. In Very Good condition. The auction ends at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Todd McFarlane and Danny Miki Spawn #50 Story Page 12 Original Art (Image, 1996). McFarlane Spawn pages are just not seen in the wild, and this is the first time Heritage has offered McFarlane penciled pages from the series he created. The co-founder of Image handled penciling duties for the first part of the special 50th Issue, with inking credits to him and Danny Miki, who admittedly did little on McFarlane's pencils, primarily focusing on backgrounds. Wanda breaks down after learning of Terry's brain tumor, and Spawn visits Grannie, in this page created in ink and white paint over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 13.75". Light smudging/handling wear. In Excellent condition. The auction will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Todd McFarlane and Danny Miki Spawn #50 Story Page 13 Original Art (Image, 1996). Todd McFarlane was first out of the gate for Image Comics with Spawn — raising the bar for future comics, and after 30 years, the character's popularity continues to grow. Yet fans have been denied the opportunities to acquire Spawn artwork by its creator, with pages rarely seen in the market — until now! This auction is the first time Heritage has ever offered pages from the Spawn series penciled by McFarlane! The Image co-founder handled penciling duties for the first part of the special 50th Issue, with inking credits to him and Danny Miki, who admittedly did little on McFarlane's pencils, primarily focusing on backgrounds. Spawn visits with Grannie in this page created in ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 14.5". Whiteout corrections, editorial note in the right side margin, with light smudging/handling wear. In Excellent condition. The auction will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Todd McFarlane and Danny Miki Spawn #50 Story Page 14 Original Art (Image, 1996). Todd McFarlane pages are rare — but penciled Spawn pages by its creator are nearly impossible to find, held on too tightly by their owners, and McFarlane himself! Heritage has been lucky enough to acquire four pages to offer to the public from the special 50th Issue in which McFarlane provided the art for the first part of the story "Choices," with inking credits to him and Danny Miki, who admittedly did little on McFarlane's pencils, primarily focusing on backgrounds. Spawn visits Terry in the hospital, who is fighting a brain tumor, as Wanda sits by his bedside. Shadows obscure the Hellspawn in this page created in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 13.75". Whiteout corrections, with light smudging/handling wear. In Excellent condition. The auction will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Todd McFarlane and Danny Miki Spawn #50 Splash Page 19 Original Art (Image, 1996). Here it is! What all Todd McFarlane and Spawn fans have been waiting for — an extremely rare Spawn page penciled by the creator of the character! Heritage has had sketches, even a sketch card illustration once — but never McFarlane penciled pages from the series. This is an iconic splash of the Hellspawn perched on a rooftop, cape bellowing with a life of its own, a trademark of McFarlane's dynamic style. The co-founder of Image picked up the pencil for the first part of the special 50th Issue, with inking credits to him and Danny Miki, who admittedly did little on McFarlane's pencils, primarily focusing on backgrounds. Ink and white paint over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 14.5". Light smudging/handling wear. In Excellent condition. The auction ends at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Greg Capullo, Todd McFarlane, and Chance Wolf Spawn #62 Story Page 16 Original Art (Image, 1997). Artwork from Spawn is extremely rare, and pieces worked on by Todd McFarlane are even more scarce — making this a must-have for collectors! After being visited by Angela, some street thugs now catch Spawn's attention in this page by Greg Capullo, inked by Spawn creator and Image co-founder Todd McFarlane, with Chance Wolf. Ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image size of 9" x 14". Some smudging/handling wear and signed by Capullo on the back. In Excellent condition. The auction will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.