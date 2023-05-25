Tom King & Mitch Gerad's Joker Story Replaced In Brave & The Bold #3 Batman: The Brave and The Bold #3 now has a lead by Dennis Culver & Otto Schmidt, in place of the Joker story by Tom King & Mitch Gerads.

Batman: The Brave and The Bold #3 will now have a lead story by Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt, in place of the lead story by Tom King and Mitch Gerads continuing from issues 1 and 2, originally solicited for the issue. The synopsis for the Culver and Schmidt story follows below:

While investigating a string of bloody gangland murders, Batman comes face-to-face with the newest member of his rogues gallery–the brutal Mr. Baseball! Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt tell a gripping, violent tale of the Dark Knight!

The King and Gerads story moves to Batman: The Brave and The Bold #4. The synopsis for that story follows below:

The horror goes on. In the first fight ever between Batman and his deadliest enemy, the Joker came out on top, giddily laughing in Batman's swollen, bloody face. Now it's time for round two. Bruce just learned never to underestimate the power of a man with nothing to lose–time for Joker to learn the same. The award-winning creators behind One Bad Day: Riddler continue their brutal epic!

Here are the full new solicitations for both issues.

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #3

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by Dennis Culver, Ed Brisson, Christopher Cantwell, and Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing Art by Otto Schmidt, Jeff Spokes, Javier Rodriguez, and Jorge Molina While investigating a string of bloody gangland murders, Batman comes face-to-face with the newest member of his rogues gallery–the brutal Mr. Baseball! Dennis Culver and Otto Schmidt tell a gripping, violent tale of the Dark Knight! No More Kings continues as Stormwatch break into S.T.A.R. Labs to retrieve Malware, a living computer infected with a virus that, if weaponized, could cause global chaos and a complete meltdown of the world's technological infrastructure. One small mistake and Stormwatch could do the very thing they're trying to prevent: unleash Malware upon the world! In the conclusion of The Order of the Black Lamp by Christopher Cantwell (Briar, Iron Man) and Javier Rodríguez (Dead Boy Detectives, Daredevil), Superman teams with a person he never thought he'd see again as the mysteries of the secret location the Man of Steel has been led to are revealed! And this issue's Batman: Black & White tale by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and Jorge Molina takes us to a different Gotham City, where Batman is a young, arrogant monster hunter about to be humbled by a legion of bats!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 7/25/2023

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #4 (KNIGHT TERRORS)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

KNIGHT TERRORS TIE-IN! Written by Tom King, Ed Brisson, Rob Williams, and Megan Fitzmartin Art by Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Stefano Landini, and Belen Ortega The horror goes on. In the first fight ever between Batman and his deadliest enemy, the Joker came out on top, giddily laughing in Batman's swollen, bloody face. Now it's time for round two. Bruce just learned never to underestimate the power of a man with nothing to lose–time for Joker to learn the same. The award-winning creators behind One Bad Day: Riddler continue their brutal epic! In a Knight Terrors tie-in, Stormwatch members Flint, Phantom-One, Core, and Shado are trapped in a nightmarish world where their deepest fears lurk around every corner…and their fear is just the beginning, because a new enemy has emerged–the Tempest! The return of Emilia Harcourt by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! And this issue's Batman Black & White tale by Meghan Fitzmartin and Belen Ortega tells a powerful and brutal story about family, life and death!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/22/2023

