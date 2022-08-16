Tom King Writes A Riddler With The Impunity Of Donald Trump (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

There may be spoilers for Batman One More Day: The Riddler by Tom King and Mitch Gerads published today by DC Comics/ But first, a little rewind. In 2016, at a campaign stop at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, Donald Trump famously said "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK? It's, like, incredible."

Auto Draft

Tom King is no fan of Donald Trump. As an ex-CIA officer who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, he once said "After 9/11, I joined the CIA. Spent some time fighting the Taliban who harbored Osama Bin Ladin, who helped him escape our justice after 9/11. Last week, Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David, to our country, for a photo op. What the f*ck does he think "never forget" means?! "

Auto Draft

 

Well, Tom King never forgets, And in today's Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler he buries one act of revenge inside the plot of what if, frankly, a genius level of Batman comic book. One which will be studied and reflected upon as much as its inspiration, The Killing Joke. And this – as well as the waterboarding – will be one of the points seized upon.

Waterboarding Batman

Because The Riddler walks up to someone in the street in Gotham (a DC parallel for New York) and shoots them in the head. And just stands there, and gets away with it.

Tom King Writes A Riddler With The Impunity Of Donald Trump (Spoilers)

Whether from the Arkham Asylum heavily armoured police officers…

Tom King Gives Us A Riddler Like Donald Trump

Or from Batman himself.

Tom King Gives Us A Riddler Like Donald Trump

He even has a Plaza. And heh, if you google "78c" you get "Trump World Tower, 845 United Nations Plaza, #78C"

Tom King Gives Us A Riddler Like Donald Trump

Even as they are dealing with the bodies of the officers he killed with words alone…

Tom King Gives Us A Riddler Like Donald Trump

The entirety of Gotham is in his grip, He can murder and steal with wanton abandon, purely by knowing and memorising everyone's pressure points, and being able to get anywhere he wants. Except… except that this is a Batman comic book, right? And Batman always wins…

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY THE RIDDLER #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Mitch Gerads
The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today's top talent. We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!
Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 08/16/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.