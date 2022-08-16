Tom King Writes A Riddler With The Impunity Of Donald Trump (Spoilers)

There may be spoilers for Batman One More Day: The Riddler by Tom King and Mitch Gerads published today by DC Comics/ But first, a little rewind. In 2016, at a campaign stop at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, Donald Trump famously said "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK? It's, like, incredible."

Tom King is no fan of Donald Trump. As an ex-CIA officer who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, he once said "After 9/11, I joined the CIA. Spent some time fighting the Taliban who harbored Osama Bin Ladin, who helped him escape our justice after 9/11. Last week, Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David, to our country, for a photo op. What the f*ck does he think "never forget" means?! "

Well, Tom King never forgets, And in today's Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler he buries one act of revenge inside the plot of what if, frankly, a genius level of Batman comic book. One which will be studied and reflected upon as much as its inspiration, The Killing Joke. And this – as well as the waterboarding – will be one of the points seized upon.

Because The Riddler walks up to someone in the street in Gotham (a DC parallel for New York) and shoots them in the head. And just stands there, and gets away with it.

Whether from the Arkham Asylum heavily armoured police officers…

Or from Batman himself.

He even has a Plaza. And heh, if you google "78c" you get "Trump World Tower, 845 United Nations Plaza, #78C"

Even as they are dealing with the bodies of the officers he killed with words alone…

The entirety of Gotham is in his grip, He can murder and steal with wanton abandon, purely by knowing and memorising everyone's pressure points, and being able to get anywhere he wants. Except… except that this is a Batman comic book, right? And Batman always wins…

