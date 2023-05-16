Tom King's Artwork Is In His Latest Batman Comic (Spoilers) Today sees Tom King and Mitch Gerads return to the Batman in The Brave And The Bold but it's not just Mitch Gerads drawing this comic book.

But it's Tom King as well. At least the drawings that are meant to be done of the Joker and of Batman by a little kid.

You may recognise the style from Tom King's sketch covers.

And now someone has gone and let him do internal artwork as well. The influence of Tom King still remains strong, his version of Kite-Man is recognised as internationally famous in today's The Vigil #1 as well…

Hell yeah, Tom King. And there's hope for all budding artists out there – you must be better than Tom King and DC Comics let him draw Batman now.

VIGIL #1 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Sumit Kumar

/…/ /Who Are The Vigil? The shipping vessel Eastwind was taken captive by pirates off the coast of Thailand. 24 hours after the crew had been taken hostage, before communications had been established or any demands made, the crew reported an intervention by a group of unknown individuals. Amid other bizarre claims by the crew, are reports of an individual who changed his appearance at will and a woman who seemingly dodged bullets. Once the pirates were taken out, no attempts were made at rescuing the crew. There have long been rumors rogue metahumans targeting weaponized illegal technology. With some hinting that they call themselves The Vigil. What were they after? Why did they intervene? Are there metas among us? Stay tuned for more/ /…/ /you are being watched./

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023

BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #1 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Simone Di Meo

Written by Tom King, Ed Brisson, Christopher Cantwell, and Dan Mora Art by Mitch Gerads, Jeff Spokes, Javier Rodriguez, and Dan Mora Coming off the spectacular success of Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler, the Eisner Award-winning team of Tom King and Mitch Gerads reunite for a horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between The Joker and the Batman. A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most frightening Joker story in a generation. Everyone is going to be shocked. Everyone is going to be talking about it. The Justice League may be gone, but its enemies aren't. Who'll protect the world from the worst of the worst? Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes pick up the story started in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special as Director Bones and his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. Down with the Kings starts here! Superstar artist Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Detective Comics) makes his writing debut kicking off a new series of Batman Black & White short stories. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding, bat-costumed hero of urban legend… In The Order of the Black Lamp—Part I, from writer Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire co-creator, Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodríguez (Daredevil, Defenders), Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret message— Save me —which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to the Man of Steel's past.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023