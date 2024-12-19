Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Tom King, wonder woman

Tom King's Wonder Woman War With The Sovereign Ends In March 2025

Tom King and Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman War with The Sovereign ends in March 2025 from DC Comics

Article Summary Wonder Woman's battle against The Sovereign concludes in March 2025 with issue #19 from Tom King and Daniel Sampere.

Tragic loss and triumph mark Diana's journey, including Steve Trevor's death and Trinity's magical birth.

Teaming with Donna Troy, Wonder Girl, and Yara Flor, Wonder Woman fights to defeat her nemesis.

Issue #19 features variant covers by Nakayama, Fiumara, Pérez, Scott, and Kwok, teasing an epic finale.

DC Comics has announced that Wonder Woman #19, by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, will be the conclusion to the story that started with issue 1 -actually with FreeComic Book Day two years ago, of Wonder Woman's war with The Sovereign, the revealed true power and Monarch behind the United States Of America with a legacy going back three hundred years. The story was always told by the Sovereign, narrated to Trinity, the revealed daughter of Wonder Woman, from his own prison, a position of defeat, telling Trinity how her mother bested him. So we knew it would end, and how it would end, but it's all about the journey. That has seen the USA turn against Amazons, killing or exiling them, pitting the US Army against Wonder Woman, killing Steve Trevor and seeing the birth of Trinity, the magical daughter of Steve and Diana, courtesy of the Hecate.

"Since his introduction in Wonder Woman #800, the malevolent Sovereign has wreaked havoc on Wonder Woman's world, but with help from Donna Troy, Wonder Girl and Yara Flor, Diana is beginning to turn the tide. This March, award-winning writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere bring Diana's war against her nemesis to its hard-hitting, action-packed climax with the release of Wonder Woman #19.

"Tom and I have really put Diana through the wringer in this arc," said artist Sampere. "She's celebrated the birth of her daughter, Trinity, and mourned the death of Steve Trevor, while dealing with the threat of the Sovereign at the same time. I'm so excited for readers to see what we have in store for this finale!"

Wonder Woman #19 will have variant covers by David Nakayama, Seba Fiumara, and Ramon Pérez, plus a "Courtside" card stock variant cover by Nicola Scott and Annette Kwok. So what for Wonder Woman #20? We will have to wait a little while for that…

