Tradd Moore and Ryan Ottley's Crossover #1 Covers, Leaked

We're hearing that retailers noticed a few more Crossover incentive cover codes pop up on the Diamond retailer site last night and we've managed to get our hands on the Tradd Moore (1:25) and Ryan Ottley (1:50) covers for anyone eager to see what else Image has up its sleeve before they're on FOC this weekend…

And the 1:10 incentive cover by Daniel Warren Johnson revealed last week on IGN alongside a variant featuring main character "Ellie" by series artist Geoff Shaw. Will there be more? We've already heard there have been so many retailer covers flooding in that the Image Sales team has been burning the midnight oil keeping up with them all.

We've speculated that this new series from Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, and John J. Hill will likely be the biggest launch of the year and may even end up outselling Image's The Department Of Truth's 100K orders—we'll be following this one closely…

