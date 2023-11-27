Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, lesbian, Three Beasts, trans, ya

Trans/Lesbian Dragon Fighters in The Three Beasts by Gillian Pascasio

The Three Beasts, is a YA graphic novel set in a fantastical Philippines-inspired land, by debut graphic novelist Gillian Pascasio

The Three Beasts, is a YA action-adventure graphic novel set in a fantastical Philippines-inspired land, by debut graphic novelist Gillian Pascasio. "A sword-wielding trio of lesbian and trans friends risk facing a deadly hydra—and losing each other—to succeed their legendary dragon-tamer fathers… and decide what it means to uphold their Great Tamer fathers' legacies."

Gillian Pascasio, with a BFA in Visual Communication from the University of the Philippines, is also known as 7CLUBS. A Filipino tibo/bigender lesbian illustrator and comic creator based in Quezon City, her speciality is fantastical character art of all shapes and species, as well as sprawlingly detailed cubist-inspired compositions. Her writing and comics focus on loving, fraught, complex relationships between families and friends, on monsters, on hope. And most of all—on LGBT+ expression, community, and belonging. 7CLUBS has been featured in 20+ art books and anthologies and contributed comics for Fortuna Media's Tabula Idem and Quindrie Press' When I Was Me: Moments of Gender Euphoria, and has illustrated for Autostraddle's Trans Fiction, Trans Imagination.She has previously seen published Emmy and the Second Chance from Short Box, and has contributed to Lion Lillies, Unfolding Melody, When I Was Me: Moments of Gender Euphoria, and her The Kiss of the Demoness was a Finalist for Prism and Komiket Awards.

Chris Fernandez at Mad Cave Studios/Maverick has bought world English rights for publication in 2025. Gillian Pascasio's agent Jas Perry at KT Literary brokered the deal.

Maverick is Mad Cave Studios' new young adult imprint, intending to offer "engaging and authentic stories for those who think differently, are not afraid to be independent, and fight for who they truly are. With titles that range from slice-of-life stories to urban fantasy and horror, each Maverick graphic novel will be an authentic and inspiring universal story of personal struggle where anyone can find themselves within the pages." Here's a first look at The Three Beasts.

