Transformers #1 Goes To Second Print Already From Image Comics

Printwatch: This Wednesday sees Image Comics/Skybound publish Transformers #1, and Marvel Comics publish G.O.D.S. #1. Throw in Batman #138 tomorrow, and it's going to be a Monster Week for the direct market of comic books.

Bleeding Cool already reported that G.O.D.S #1 is getting a second printing a couple of weeks ago. Well, now Image Comics/Skybound has said that Transformers #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson is going to need one too, even after printing north of 150,000 copies. You can see what we thought about the comic book here. And the second printing itself will be getting five different covers… here are four of them.

Today Skybound, in collaboration with leading toy and game company Hasbro, announced that TRANSFORMERS #1, the debut issue of writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson's massively anticipated series, has sold out at the distributor level days before its release at comic book shops. The second launch in the all-new Energon Universe, TRANSFORMERS #1 will return with five commemorative second printing covers, available in comic book shops beginning November 1, 2023. TRANSFORMERS #1 begins a brand-new era for the iconic TRANSFORMERS franchise from Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb, DC's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater, Murder Falcon). Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. Humanity's only hope for survival is Optimus Prime and the Autobots. The issue will return with five brand-new second printing variant covers: Covers A & B, drawn by Jason Howard, spotlight the iconic Optimus Prime and Starscream respectively.

Covers C & D, drawn by Lewis LaRosa, respectively feature Johnson's Autobot and Decepticon teams.

A special spoiler Cover E, drawn by Greg Tocchini. TRANSFORMERS #1 Second Printing Cover A by Jason Howard (Optimus Prime) (0923IM824)

TRANSFORMERS #1 Second Printing Cover B by Jason Howard (Starscream) (0923IM825)

TRANSFORMERS #1 Second Printing Cover C by Lewis LaRosa (Autobots) (0923IM826)

TRANSFORMERS #1 Second Printing Cover D by Lewis LaRosa (Decepticons) (0923IM827)

TRANSFORMERS #1 Second Printing Cover E by Greg Tocchini (Spoiler Cover) (0923IM828)

