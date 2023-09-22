Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Bad Omens, concrete jungle, predator, printwatch, Rare Flavours, saga, wolverine

PrintWatch: G.O.D.S, Rare Flavors, Saga, Predator Vs Wolverine & More

Massive/Whatnot/Sumerian Comics is sending Bad Omens: Concrete Jungle #1 back for a second printing with a new cover by Ivan Fiorelli.

PrintWatch: Image Comics has sent the new Saga #66 by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples back to a second printing. "We can't thank readers and retailers enough for your endless support of Saga, and your kind patience while the team dealt with some life stuff during the production of our latest 'season,'" said Vaughan. "If you were surprised by the unexpected character returns in this issue, you'll be shocked by what we've got coming up next." Saga #66, second printing on the 18th of October.

PrintWatch: Boom Studios has sent Rare Flavours #1 back for a second printing with a new cover by series artist Felipe Andrade, also scheduled for the 18th of October. "Foodies and The Many Deaths of Laila Starr fans can rejoice yet again!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales at Boom. "Ram, Filipe, and AndWorld Design have cooked up something truly remarkable in this fantastic new series, you won't want to miss out on this second chance to reserve and devour this debut issue."

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending G.O.D.S. #1 back for a second printing two weeks before the first issue by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti hits comic book stores. There's confidence for you. It will be published on the 1st of November with a new cover by Schiti.

PrintWatch: The first issue of the new Captain America #1 by JMS and Jesus Saiz has at least been published before Marvel sent it back for seconds. It will also be published on the 1st of November with a standard cover by Saiz and a 1:25 cover by Humberto Ramos.

PrintWatch: Predator Vs Wolverine #1 gets a second printing with a 1:25 variant, for the 1st of November. No covers revealed yet.



PrintWatch: Massive/Whatnot/Sumerian Comics is sending Bad Omens: Concrete Jungle #1 back for a second printing with a new cover by Ivan Fiorelli.

PrintWatch: And we now have the covers for Wolverine #37 from last week, a Greg Capullo black-and-white second printing and the 1:25 Wolverine-Wendigo cover using art from the comic in question. And the same with the new Daredevil #1 with a standard and a 1:25 cover by Aaron Kuder.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!