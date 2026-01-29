Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: energon, gi joe, transformers

Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals – The Energhon April 2026 Solicits

Transformers, GI Joe and Void Rivals make up the Energon April 2026 solicits and solicitations from Skybound/Hasbro/Image Comics

Article Summary Transformers, GI Joe, and Void Rivals headline Skybound/Image’s April 2026 Energon Universe comics slate

Eight G.I. Joe comics debut in April, including five Sssilent Missions Cobra character one-shots

A new Transformers story arc promises to reveal Megatron’s game-changing secret for the Energon Universe

Upcoming trade collections for Transformers, GI Joe, and Void Rivals expand the Energon Universe in print

Two issues apiece of Void Rivals in Image Comics/Skybound/Hasbro April solicitations, as well as GI Joe and Transformers in the Energon Universe. But the legacy continuity of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero gets a boost with five separate G.I. Joe: Silent Missions spin-offs and one-shots… no comic book publisher has ever published eight separate G.I. Joe comic books in one month…

G.I. JOE #21

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

STORM SHADOW AND SCARLETT RETURN! The Arashikage and Cobra have met once before…prepare for ROUND TWO! Will G.I. Joe be forced to put a stop to it?

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: TOM REILLY

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: JOSHUA CASSARA, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D (1:25): TONČI ZONJIĆ

COVER E (1:50): JAY ANACLETO & ROMULO FAJARDO JR

COVER F (1:100): ITO (FOIL)

TRANSFORMERS #31

NEW STORY ARC

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE SECRET OF MEGATRON REVEALED! Megatron has a vision that will change the course of his life. And no one in the Energon Universe is safe.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: LUDO LULLABI, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C: PYE PARR

COVER D (1:25): MANABU YASHIRO

COVER E (1:50): LUDO LULLABI

COVER F (1:100): PATRICIA MARTÍN (FOIL)

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

VOID RIVALS #29

2026-04-22 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

The Quintesson War nears its conclusion as Darak and his father, Minister Dulin, are put on trial! Oh, wait—what is an ELITE SHARKTICON?!

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C: BEN OLIVER

COVER D (1:25): CROM

COVER E (1:50): CHUMA HILL

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #327

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

STOP THE TERROR DROME! Cover Girl, Jinx, and Dawn are running out of time to complete a deadly covert op—and it's about to get tougher with an army of Blue Ninjas in their way!

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: ANDREW KRAHNKE, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A: LEE WEEKS, DAVE STEWART

COVER B: LEE WEEKS

COVER C (1:10): STEVE BEACH "GEARS OF JOE" VARIANT

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #14 HAMA FILES EDITION

2026-04-29 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF DESTRO! The unpredictable and deadly Destro makes his first full appearance as he must save Cobra Commander and Baroness from the Joes! Every Hama Files Edition will feature a special letter from Larry Hama, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero printed on deluxe newsprint.

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: MIKE VOSBURG, JON D'AGOSTINO, CHRISTIE SCHEELE

COVER A: HERB TRIMPE, STEVE MITCHELL

COVER B: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER C: HERB TRIMPE, STEVE MITCHELL (FOIL CARDSTOCK $4.99)

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – BARONESS #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

SUPERSTAR CREATORS PRESENT UNFORGETTABLE, ALL-NEW COBRA SILENT MISSIONS The face of comic books changed forever when G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #21 introduced fans to the "Silent Interlude," an action-packed story with NO DIALOGUE. Now, Cobra finally gets their turn in the ssspotlight! In a standalone thriller from superstars JÖELLE JONES (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and DECLAN SHALVEY (Mystique), the BARONESS must prevent Cobra intelligence from falling into the hands of G.I. JOE… and DESTRO?

STORY: JOËLLE JONES, DECLAN SHALVEY

ART: JOËLLE JONES, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: JOËLLE JONES

COVER B: JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10): JOËLLE JONES

COVER D (1:25): JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – COPPERHEAD #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-22| 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Strap in with HOWARD PORTER (The Flash) for a swamp death race that's too fast and too fatal for the fearless COPPERHEAD to turn down. Unfortunately, his competition isn't going to let anyone stop them from winning!

STORY HOWARD PORTER

ART HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER A HOWARD PORTER, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) HOWARD PORTER

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – CRIMSON GUARD #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-01 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Acclaimed creator GABRIEL HARDMAN (Green Lantern: Earth One) invites you to join the next graduating class of Crimson Guard as they complete their final test: protecting COBRA COMMANDER from an all-out assault by G.I. JOE! Failure is NOT an option!

STORY GABRIEL HARDMAN

ART GABRIEL HARDMAN, MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER A GABRIEL HARDMAN

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) GABRIEL HARDMAN

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – FIREFLY #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated superstar JORGE FORNÉS (Rorschach, Batman) sends Cobra's deadly saboteur FIREFLY on a mission he must complete no matter the cost…even

if that means battling the elite special forces

known as THE OKTOBER GUARD.

STORY JORGE FORNÉS

ART JORGE FORNÉS, DAVE STEWART

COVER A JORGE FORNÉS

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) JORGE FORNÉS

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)



G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SSSILENT MISSIONS – ZARTAN#1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-04-29 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

Iconic Spider-Man creators PAT OLLIFFE and TOM DEFALCO trap Zartan in his deadliest undercover mission yet. But for the master of disguise, outmaneuvering both Cobra and G.I. Joe's not a bad day's work…

STORY TOM DEFALCO

ART PAT OLLIFFE, JOHN KALISZ

COVER A PAT OLLIFFE, JOHN KALISZ

COVER B JORGE FORNÉS

COVER C (1:10) PAT OLLIFFE

COVER D (1:25) JORGE FORNÉS (FOIL)

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO, VOL. 5 TP

2026-05-13 | 112 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $14.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

UNKILLABLE ENEMIES, NEW JOES! When the Pit is attacked by a returning foe, only Snake-Eyes and Dawn stand in the way of G.I. Joe's total destruction! Don't miss an all-new silent story and the debut of two new Joes! Legendary series writer Larry Hama is joined by returning series artists Chris Mooneyham (Nightwing) and Paul Pelletier (Fantastic Four) as well as superstar cover artist Andy Kubert (Batman, X-Men) to begin a new chapter for one of the most important comic series ever! Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321-325

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: PAUL PELLETIER, CHRIS MOONEYHAM, TONY KORDOS, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE COVER: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

TRANSFORMERS GENERATION ONE, VOL. 5 TP

2026-04-29 | 144 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $16.99 US

MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION, ACTION/ADVENTURE

ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA USHER IN A NEW ERA OF TRANSFORMERS! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth. Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. Also, after their epic defeat, where are the Decepticons? The creative dream team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD) and DAN MORA (JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED, SUPERMAN) kick off the new direction for TRANSFORMERS that's More Than Meets The Eye! Collects TRANSFORMERS #25-30.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: JORGE CORONA, DAN MORA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DAVID NAKAYAMA



VOID RIVALS DELUXE EDITION BOOK 2 HC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

2026-05-27 | 272 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $49.99 US

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HOTTER THAN EVER! As Hot Rod and Pythona make their way to the Sacred Ring, will their arrival bring hope or spell certain doom for the Void Rivals? Meanwhile, Darak's loyalty is put to the test on Agorria as he's separated from Solila. Will he be able to prove his worth to his father — or will another unexpected arrival incite war on his homeworld? The game-changing team of ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE), LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG, KROMA), CONOR HUGHES (White Ash) and PATRICIO DELPECHE (Sandman: Nightmare Country) continue the critically acclaimed series exploring the most unexpected corners of the Energon Universe in this beautiful deluxe hardcover. Collects VOID RIVALS #13-24, a story from the 2025 Energon Universe Special.

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI, CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: LORENZO DE FELICI (FOIL)

