Transformers: Halloween Special Review: Terrifies

When approaching horror material, one of the signifying marks of a high-quality effort is the revulsion and dread one feels upon considering the very concepts applied therein. Transformers: Halloween Special nails that target very hard with a deep dive into the mind of the iconic Decepticon lieutenant.

There are parts of the planet of Cybertron that are too wild for even thirty and forty-foot tall giant robots. In one of those areas, the Wastes, a myth exists that terrifies and intimidates mechanioids of every stripe. Starscream takes it upon himself to investigate this mystery, believing that it might be hiding Autobot's activity. The true answer is much more horrible, and Starscream has a wholly unexpected experience.

The script by Dan Watters has a fantastic grasp on the tools and mechanics of horror (while missing some details about continuity and etymology, as Starscream says, "You're tangled in the wires of the earth," a term for the ground he would not know at this point of canon) and the visuals from Beth McGuire-Smith, Nahuel Ruiz and Jake M. Wood frighteningly capture the events and terrors at play here.

To say much more about the plot would ruin some of the fantastic surprises, but this haunting work is an unexpected pleasure that is wholly true to the characters herein. RATING: BUY.

By Dan Watters, Beth McGuire-Smith

Whispers of a disembodied spark howling alone in the desert are floating around Cybertron. Whispers of Starscream's loyalty to Megatron's cause are also floating around. Frustrated and needing some space to clear his head, Starscream visits the desert and is surprised to actually hear the rumored screams. He follows the sound and is met with a creature that makes him question what it means to be a cybernetic being. Starscream faces off with this grotesque experiment in 'I Have No Mouth And I Must Starscream,' by Dan Watters (Home Sick Pilots, Lucifer, The Sandman Universe).

