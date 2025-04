Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers, Void rivals

Transformers, Void Rivals And G.I. Joe Energon Solicits For July 2025

Transformers, Void Rivals and G.I. Joe's Energon Universe solicits and solicitations for July 2025 from Image Comics

Here are your GI Joe, Transformers and Void Rivals comics scheduled for July 2025, from Robert Kirkman, Hasbro and Skybound, publishing through Image Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations… with a mystery character in GI Joe and a last stand for Transformers as they hit their second year.

G.I. JOE #9

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A TOM REILLY COVER B ANDREA MILANA COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING ALAN QUAH COVER D (1:25) JOHN AMOR COVER E (1:50) ITO

JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

WHO IS <SPOILER>? Baroness and Cover Girl are about to find out as they fight for their lives! Meanwhile, Clutch and Hound investigate Cobra's Energon weapons!

VOID RIVALS #21

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI COVER B CONOR HUGHES COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING MARTÍN MORAZZO & PATRICIO DELPECHE COVER D (1:25) LUIGI FORMISANO COVER E (1:50) HAYDEN SHERMAN

JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

It's all-out war between Agorria and Zertonia…can Darak thwart certain annihilation?!

TRANSFORMERS #22

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING DAVID NAKAYAMA COVER D (1:25) MANABU YASHIRO COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR

JULY 23 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

ONE WILL STAND. ONE WILL RISE. There's no going back, as the Autobots and Decepticons prepare to make their last stand.

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #318

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN COVER B ANDY KUBERT COVER C (1:10) FRANCIS PORTELA

JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

JOE NINJAS VS COBRA MUTANTS! Storm Shadow and Dawn fight through Cobra's monstrous forces in search of vital intel. But Cobra Commander is always one step ahead…or is he?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!