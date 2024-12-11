Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Tryout

Tryout Vol 2: The Squad Graphic Novel Gets Hundred Thousand Print Run

Tryout Vol 2: The Squad Graphic Novel by Christina Soontornvat, and Joanna Cacao gets a hundred thousand print run

Published last month, The Squad is the sequel graphic novel to 2002's The Tryout, both by Christina Soontornvat and Joanna Cacao and both published by Scholastic/Graphix. The Squad, however, got itself into six figures with a 100,000-copy print run when it was published in mid-November.

"STEP UP. COMMIT. FOLLOW THROUGH. It's eighth grade and Christina and her besties, Megan and Leanne, are once again going through the brutal trials of cheerleading tryouts. This year, Christina feels more confident: She dresses in her own style and has amazing friends, even her first crush. But what if the girls don't all make the squad? Worse than that, Christina learns her parents' marriage is collapsing. Suddenly, her family, her future, and her identity seem in total freefall. Can she keep it together and still make her cheerleading dreams come true? Break out your pom poms! The highly anticipated, stand-alone companion to the instant #1 bestseller The Tryout promises even more cheer, higher stakes, and relatable middle-school drama. Perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier. "Raw, candid, moving, and full of heart." -Betty C. Tang, creator of the award-winning bestseller Parachute Kids

"Gorgeous, heartfelt, and hilarious." -Sarah Mlynowski, New York Times bestselling author of the Whatever After series

"Soontornvat's words and Cacao's art work together seamlessly." -Booklist Reviews

As an author, Christina Soontornvat has won three Newbery Honors for the children's books A Wish in the Dark, All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys' Soccer Team, and The Last Mapmaker. While Joanna Cacao's first published collaboration in 2022 was The Tryout and her debut as a writer/artist was published last year in 2023, The Secret Of Ravens, which is currently a nominee for the 2024 Aurora Awards and the 2025 Northern Lights Awards. A third Tryuout volume is expected for the pair in 2025 or 2026.

