Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: Dan Wickline, jack kirby

Twenty-Eight Writers But Just One Jack Kirby in Jack Of All Comics

Twenty-eight writers but just one Jack Kirby in Jack Of All Comics, the latest Kirby volume for 2025

Article Summary Jack Of All Comics features 28 writers exploring the legacy and works of Jack Kirby in unique essays

Dark Horse unveils The Art of Fantastic Four, spotlighting Jack Kirby’s iconic Marvel era in a deluxe edition

Image Comics releases The Man Who Dreamt The Impossible, a moving tribute to Jack Kirby’s creative spirit

Renewed interest in Jack Kirby with new books, archival projects, and critical essays celebrating his impact

Something seems to be in the water. Maybe it's the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. But Jack Kirby is in the air. Dark Horse Comics are publishing The Art of Fantastic Four oversized collection in September, looking at reproduced archival scans of Jack Kirby's work along with essays and commentary from editor-designer team Ian Chalgren and John Lind. Image Comics is publishing The Man Who Dreamt The Impossible: A Tribute to Jack Kirby by Mario Freitas and Lucas Pereira, positing what might have happened if Jack Kirby had lived into old age. Then there's also the return of the Jack Kirby Quarterly. And now… Jack Of All Comics from Becky Books. And it's even got a former Bleeding Cool reporter writing for it. Because it is full of essays about The Man.

"There are a Million Ways to Talk About Jack Kirby… and you'll find twenty-eight of them in this book! Twenty-eight writers tackle twenty-eight topics, all of them about the incredible, invincible, uncanny, and mighty works of the King of Comics! There have been many books on Kirby—but never before like this one! Jack Kirby's comic book output during the 1960s and 1970s was truly groundbreaking, forming universes and creating concepts that have stood the test of time to this very day. Jack of All Comics covers nearly every single title the King worked on throughout those two decades to celebrate, converse, and sometimes even kvetch over the highs and lows of each series with insightful and illuminating essays. Join a cool collection of wondrous writers as they bring the Kirby Krackle to jaw about Jack! Dive into the deep end as they deliver the details on the Kirby Influence over both the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe! Read along with their riotous raconteuring of personal tales of their first experiences with Jack's powerful pencils and crafty concepts and characters! Kirby's here—don't ask! Just buy it! Editor and lifelong King of Comics fan Jim Beard is joined herein by such stalwart scribes as Will Murray, Robert Greenberger, Paul Kupperberg, Cliff Biggers, Keith R.A. DeCandido, Dan Wickline and many, many more! Jack's never been covered by a passel of powerful personalities like this! It's a Boom Tube to Supertown by way of the Rainbow Bridge! Cover illustration and logo by Ron Hill. Interior design and formatting by Maggie Ryel"

The Art of Fantastic Four Hardcover – September 23, 2025

by Stan Lee, John Lind, Jack Kirby, Ryan North

This oversized, 10" x 14" hardcover edition is a stunning collection of iconic covers and original art from Jack Kirby's groundbreaking comics run on The Fantastic Four. It features full stories from five issues, reproduced from Marvel's archival scans, alongside essays and commentary by editor-designers Ian Chalgren and John Lind. Since its debut in 1961, The Fantastic Four has been a cornerstone of the Marvel Age of Comics. The series, co-created by legendary artist Jack "King" Kirby and writer Stan Lee, revolutionized the comic book industry and set the standard for a new brand of super-hero storytelling. Kirby, one of the most influential creators in comic book history, infused the series with his dynamic artwork and unparalleled imagination, cementing its place in comics history. This oversized Bullpen Books edition focuses on Kirby's lengthy run on The Fantastic Four from 1961 to 1971. It includes complete stories from issues #60, #71, #82, and #83, and the spectacular 48-page Fantastic Four Annual #6. These selections provide a glimpse into the early days of Marvel's bullpen, showcasing Kirby's artistic genius during one of his most creative periods. Dark Horse's Bullpen Books series of art books pays tribute to the characters and creators of Marvel Comics. This second volume honors Jack Kirby's work on The Fantastic Four and follows up on the Bullpen Books series' inaugural installment—The Art of the Amazing Spider-Man.

The Man Who Dreamt the Impossible: A Tribute to Jack Kirby (Treasury Edition) OGN

STORY: MÁRIO FREITAS

ART / COVER: LUCAS PEREIRA

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $9.99

Jack King is the eldest in the care home. A prodigy of imagination, always telling fascinating stories, but recently suffering from extreme fatigue and lack of motivation. Then comes Mike, a young orderly who will help restore Jack's spirit and his much-loved library, a place fallen into disarray and near abandonment, certainly not unrelated to the sinister pestilence lurking on its shelves… A fictionalized tribute to JACK KIRBY, to the men who better took care of his work, and to others who suffered the same creative and editorial constraints throughout their careers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!