The Twilight Sword, Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)

"The son takes up the Twilight Sword and strikes down the father…" Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

The sword was created by the Asgardian demon Surtur using the "Burning Galaxy" (created by exploding the home galaxy of the Korbinites). Also known as the Sword of Doom, it was intended to set the universe afire, later used as a power source by both Loki and Morgan Le Fay. This image appears to show Doyle Dormammu, son of Dormammu, and student in the comic book series Strange Academy, taking arms against his father. Something that has been much promised.

