Ty Templeton Creates Cartoon To Talk About His Cancer Diagnosis

Eisner Award-winning comic book creator Ty Templeton, best known for Stig's Inferno, Bigg Time, Batman 66, and Batman Adventures, has been running Joe Shuster Award-winning BunToons cartoons on his website commenting on life, cartooning, and culture for many years. Two days ago he used the web cartoon to talk about his diagnosis of stage three colorectal cancer, or specifically about how he wouldn't use the cartoon to do that. While doing exactly that.

The full cartoon and blog piece by Ty Templeton can be read here. Templeton also talks about the effect that the diagnosis and treatment has had on his comic book output, saying "I'm not looking for sympathy — my experience of chemo and radiation (so far) has been quite tolerable — and I'm fairly confident I'm coming out the other side of this, alive and hopping, later this year. But I wanted folks informed, so they don't wonder why I got SUPER-lazy this year, and just stopped drawing Batman Adventures Continue (and why I missed a couple of deadlines late last year too!)." He also thanked "Andrew and Monica, who had to take up my slack when I just couldn't draw for days at a time, and for Paul and Alan who wrote such wonderful scripts that I pulled myself out of bed and drew them anyway." Paul and Alan are writers on the series Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, Andrew and Monica are editor Andrew Marino and colourist Monica Kobina. As well as an accomplished comic book writer and artist, Ty Templeton was also editor of the independent Canadian comics publisher, Mr. Comics, and teaches classes in comic book writing and drawing, known as "Ty Templeton's Comic Book Boot Camp". The next issue of Batman Adventures Continue will be published on the 6th of July.