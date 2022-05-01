Ty Templeton's Batman & Robin Adventures #1 At Auction For $87 So Far

It's time for Ty Templeton… One of the most interesting aspects in the rise of American comic book back issues of late has been a new focus on the nineties. Often reviled as the decade that art forgot, even as sales commonly hit six and then seven figures, many believed that with such high print runs, the comic books would never attract long term values without artificial scarcity. Longboxes of nineties comics were commonly attempted to be sold, and many were pulped. But thirty years on, with many modern media properties steeped in the nineties, and a new revival in the aesthetic in current comic books, there is a newfound appreciation for the time period.

The Batman Adventures comic which ran from 1992 to 1995 when largely against that aesthetic, however, mirroring the TV show Batman: The Animated Series, with issues of the comic even being adapted into later episodes of the cartoon. Most of the issues were by Kelley Puckett, Mike Parobeck and Rick Burchett, though Ty Templeton wrote and drew a number of issues. The series was then relaunched in 1995 reflecting the name change of the cartoon to The Adventures of Batman and Robin, to The Batman and Robin Adventures in 1995, with Paul Dini, Ty Templeton and Rick Burchett kicking it off. The series rah for two years before being cancelled for low sales. However, while it may not have fitted the aesthetic at the time, three decades later and it is much more appreciated and gaining lots of back issue attention. And so currently with bids totalling $87, Batman & Robin Adventures #1 goes under the hammer at Heritage Art Auctions later today.

Batman and Robin Adventures #1 (DC, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First issue of the title. Two-Face appearance. Ty Templeton cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $14. CGC census 4/22: 50 in 9.8, none higher.

