Ty Yorrick's First Star Wars Comic Appearance: Monster Temple Peak #1

Following up on the release of the novel The High Republic: Rising Storm, force-sensitive monster hunter Ty Yorrick makes her comic book debut in the new mini-series from IDW Publishing, Star Wars High Republic Adventures Monster Temple Peak #1. Can this new character capture the hearts of Starbronies everywhere? Find out on Wednesday and check out the preview below.

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV MONSTER TEMPLE PEAK #1 (OF 4) (C

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN210458

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Rachael Stott

Follow former Jedi turned saber-for-hire monster hunter Ty Yorrick in her first comic appearance in this all-new High Republic miniseries by Cavan Scott and Rachael Stott!

Ty is a brave yet superstitious monster hunter, traversing the galaxy with KL-03 and her trusty rune-stones fighting the deadliest monsters on any world. After dealing with an escaped Drewen being transported to the Republic Fair, Ty heads to Loreth, where local pioneers have tasked her with taking on the fearsome Gretalax that terrorizes them. She takes the mission but can't shake the feeling that something is amiss with the Force.

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $4.99