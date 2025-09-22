Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Udon's December 2025 Full Solicits For Darkstalkers X Street Fighter

Udon Entertainment starts their Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Rogues #1 by Tim Seeley, Marshall Dillon and Alberto Albuquerque.

Udon Entertainment starts Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Rogues #1 by Tim Seeley, Marshall Dillon, and Alberto Albuquerque in its December 2025 solicitations, courtesy of its Sega licence.

DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER: ROGUES #1
Story by: TIM SEELEY & MARSHALL DILLON
Art by: ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE
32pgs, Full Color, Comic Book
$4.99 (A,B,C)
Jedah has sent Q-Bee and the Soul Bee army to attack our heroes! Are the combined forces of B.B.Hood, Victor Von Gerdenheim, and Gill enough to hold them at bay? The Darkstalkers X Street Fighter crossover continues!
CVR A by ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE
CVR B by BRETT BEAN
Incentive CVR C by ALEX AHAD

Udon Studios Comics December 2025 Solicits
MR. MEGA MAN Volume 2
Story by: YUSHI KAWATA
Art by: YUKITO
194pgs, 5.75×8.25", B&W, Manga
$13.99
When Mega Man grows up, he must face his greatest challenge of all… life as an adult! The battles with Dr. Wily are in the past, and Mega Man has grown up in a peaceful world. Now spending his days as a dentist, Mega Man has begun to notice a rise in strange, robot-related incidents. As a result, he must once again use his great power to protect the world and uncover the mastermind behind this mystery…

Udon Studios Comics December 2025 Solicits
  • MR. MEGA MAN Volume 1
    194 pgs, manga, softcover
    $13.99 each
  • LITTLE MEGA MAN Volume 1
    192 pgs, manga, softcover
    $13.99 each
Udon Studios Comics December 2025 Solicits
  • PERSONA 3
    11 volume series
    146-168 pgs, manga, softcover
    $13.99 each
  • PERSONA 4 ARENA
    3 volume series
    160-192 pgs, manga, softcover
    $13.99 each
  • PERSONA 5: MEMENTOS MISSION
    3 volume series
    146-194 pgs, manga, softcover
    $13.99 each
  • PERSONA 4
    13 volume series
    154-194 pgs, manga, softcover
    $13.99 each
  • PERSONA 4 ARENA ULTIMAX
    4 volume series
    160-192 pgs, manga, softcover
    $13.99 each
