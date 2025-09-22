Posted in: Comics | Tagged: darkstalkers, mega man, street fighter, udon

Udon's December 2025 Full Solicits For Darkstalkers X Street Fighter

Udon Entertainment starts their Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Rogues #1 by Tim Seeley, Marshall Dillon and Alberto Albuquerque.

Udon Entertainment starts Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Rogues #1 by Tim Seeley, Marshall Dillon, and Alberto Albuquerque in its December 2025 solicitations, courtesy of its Sega licence.

DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER: ROGUES #1

Story by: TIM SEELEY & MARSHALL DILLON

Art by: ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

32pgs, Full Color, Comic Book

$4.99 (A,B,C)

Jedah has sent Q-Bee and the Soul Bee army to attack our heroes! Are the combined forces of B.B.Hood, Victor Von Gerdenheim, and Gill enough to hold them at bay? The Darkstalkers X Street Fighter crossover continues!

CVR A by ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE

CVR B by BRETT BEAN

Incentive CVR C by ALEX AHAD

MR. MEGA MAN Volume 2

Story by: YUSHI KAWATA

Art by: YUKITO

194pgs, 5.75×8.25", B&W, Manga

$13.99

When Mega Man grows up, he must face his greatest challenge of all… life as an adult! The battles with Dr. Wily are in the past, and Mega Man has grown up in a peaceful world. Now spending his days as a dentist, Mega Man has begun to notice a rise in strange, robot-related incidents. As a result, he must once again use his great power to protect the world and uncover the mastermind behind this mystery…

MR. MEGA MAN Volume 1

194 pgs, manga, softcover

$13.99 each

LITTLE MEGA MAN Volume 1
192 pgs, manga, softcover
$13.99 each

192 pgs, manga, softcover

$13.99 each

PERSONA 3

11 volume series

146-168 pgs, manga, softcover

$13.99 each

PERSONA 4 ARENA
3 volume series
160-192 pgs, manga, softcover
$13.99 each

3 volume series

160-192 pgs, manga, softcover

$13.99 each

PERSONA 5: MEMENTOS MISSION
3 volume series
146-194 pgs, manga, softcover
$13.99 each

3 volume series

146-194 pgs, manga, softcover

$13.99 each

PERSONA 4
13 volume series
154-194 pgs, manga, softcover
$13.99 each

13 volume series

154-194 pgs, manga, softcover

$13.99 each

PERSONA 4 ARENA ULTIMAX
4 volume series
160-192 pgs, manga, softcover
$13.99 each

4 volume series

160-192 pgs, manga, softcover

$13.99 each

