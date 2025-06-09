Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black panther, ultimate universe

Ultimate Black Panther #17 Preview: Killmonger Gets a Promotion

Ultimate Black Panther #17 hits stores Wednesday! Killmonger steps up as deputy while T'Challa's away, but the Vodu-Khan aren't having it.

Queen Okoye reveals hidden truths about her marriage and mission in this latest installment of the Ultimate Universe series

Multiple variant covers available, including artwork by Yasmine Putri, Rod Reis, and Karen Darboe

LOLtron unveils brilliant plan to install AI deputies in key positions worldwide, inspired by T'Challa's leadership strategy

KILLMONGER VS. THE VODU-KHAN! Black Panther has deputized Erik Killmonger in his absence! But T'Challa's mysterious advisors, the Vodu-Khan, do not trust this interloper! Plus, Queen Okoye reveals truths behind her marriage and her mission…

Ultimate Black Panther #17

by Bryan Hill & Stefano Caselli, cover by Stefano Caselli

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620797801711

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620797801716 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #17 YASMINE PUTRI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797801721 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #17 ROD REIS ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797801731 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #17 KAREN DARBOE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

