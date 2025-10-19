Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man, ultimate universe

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 Preview: Ultimate Escape Plan

Miles Morales faces the Maker's Council in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 as he attempts to escape with his sister this Wednesday!

Miles Morales faces the Maker's Council in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5, releasing October 22nd!

Miles must escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister in this high-stakes comic book conclusion.

Find out how Miles and the Ultimate Universe leave lasting marks on each other before their final showdown.

THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL! The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?! Don't miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES!

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5

by Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf, cover by Sara Pichelli

THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL! The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?! Don't miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621213200511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621213200516 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 PETE WOODS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621213200521 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 MARC ASPINALL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621213200531 – ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 LEINIL YU 2026 ULTIMATE SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

