Ultimate X-Men Says The Word X-Men For The First Time, Five Issues In

It was notable that in the original Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter Parker didn't wear the suit, or say the name until the end of the first arc

Ultimate X-Men Spoilers ahead! It was something notable that in the original Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter Parker didn't wear the suit, or even say the name Spider-Man until the end of the first arc from Brian Bendis and Mike Bagley. John Byrne was furious about this at the time. But it seemed to work. And it seems, more than any of the other books, it is Ultimate X-Men that has been mirroring that approach in the current rebooted Ultimate Marvel Universe. And today's Ultimate X-Men #5 from Peach Momoko and Zack Davisson finally joins in with that. No costumes, mind… but we get a mention of "homo superior" for the first time…

But we also get these youngsters stumbling onto their name, as if destiny was just waiting, to fill in the blanks.

They do, they do have powers. And they have a Shadow King just waiting to receive them…

ULTIMATE X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240723

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE NEW MUTANTS FACE THEIR FIRST ENEMY! Maystorm isn't the only mutant with electric powers – and Noriko Ashida is here to make sure she knows it! A fun summer festival turns haunted and dangerous as spirits and surges collide! PLUS: The shadow who has been haunting Armor finally reveals his true face!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240770

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE ACTION-PACKED FINALE OF THE FIRST ARC! Armor, Maystorm and the rest of the team hunt down the mysterious shadow! But is this group of scrappy teens prepared to face true darkness? And don't miss the reveal of the final member of the group on the last page! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240725

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

MEET THE MUTANTS' NEW MENTOR, PSYLOCKE! After the climactic finale of issue #6 and the surprise new teammate they found, Mei, Hisako, Nico and the mutants need some guidance! Fortunately, the mysterious Kanon is an older student with a surprising amount of expertise… Rated T+In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

