Uncrucifiable Cerebus Goes To A Gay Bar From Dave Sim in July 2022,

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside Benjamin Hobbs, Sean Michael Robinson, David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. This time it is the Easter-themed "Uncrucifiable" Cerebus, and oh yes, it's set in a gay bar. Of course it is. Presumably part of what Dave Sim sees as a Marxist-feminist-homosexualist axis of whatever. And he parodies a classic Marc Silvestri cover to Uncanny X-Men to do so.

Here's that original Uncanny X-Men #244 cover. Of which he seems to not so much parody, as cut and paste.

Oh and he is also trademark-baiting Warner Bros over Sandman and a Matthew The Raven scene as well. Here are his solicitations from Aardvark-Vanaheim for July 2022.

CIH PRESENTS UNCRUCIFIABLE CEREBUS GAY BAR ONE SHOT

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (A/CA) Dave Sim, Sean Michael Robinson, David Birdsong

The coined adjective "Uncrucifiable" provokes an "inside Aardvark-Vanaheim" debate on the inside front cover. Fortunately, we're all well past finding anything controversial with anyone going to a gay bar. Right? Right. Cerebus is being a total dick on the cover, but, then when isn't Cerebus being a total dick? On the cover, inside the book, at a gay bar, pretty much everywhere. After page one, it's (SPOILER ALERT) a "Move along nothing to see here" thing as we get to the more important issue: JOBS. Can Cerebus get one? Evidently. Can Cerebus HOLD ONTO a job? Well, that's another question!In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

CEREBUS TP VOL 14 FORM & VOID REMASTERED ED

(W) Dave Sim (CA) Gerhard (A/CA) Dave Sim

Aardvark-Vanaheim is proud to present the painstakingly and lovingly digitally remastered, long out-of-print 14th volume of the Cerebus series! Reprinted for the first time since 2007, fully-restored page-by-page from the original art boards and collecting issues #251-265, this volume continues Cerebus and Jaka's fateful journey to Sand Hills' Creek, as they encounter Dave Sim's latest 20th century literary appropriation: Ernest Hemingway! Includes the Africa Sequence, depicting the Hemingways' trip to Africa as recorded in Mary Hemingway's journal and Dave Sim's annotations "To Ham & Ham Not"! Please note the price on this remastered edition is $70. In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

