Under the Oak Tree: Manta Announces Season 3 of Romance Series

Manta announced a third season of hit fantasy romance webcomic Under the Oak Tree will debut on Wednesday June 21st with new weekly chapters.

Manta, the leading subscription-based digital comics platform, announced that the third season of its hit title, Under the Oak Tree, will premiere on July 22, 2023. Under the Oak Tree is the hit fantasy romance comics adapted from the popular web novel by Kim Suji of the same name that has once entered the Amazon Bestseller Chart; it is one of the top series on the Manta platform, with critics praising its beautiful artwork, engaging story, and relatable characters.

Under the Oak Tree follows the adventures of Lady Maximilian, who is forced to marry Riftan, a knight who leaves for war shortly after their wedding. Three years later, Riftan triumphantly returns, ready to resume their married life, and while Maximillian at first struggles to pick up where they left off, their romance nevertheless blossoms. Each season of the series was a rollercoaster of emotional and plot twists and turns, putting the heroine and hero through the wringer as practically anything and everything happened to them. That's the nature of Korean romance comics, and fans just can't get enough. At the end of season 2, Maximilian gained a new rival for Riftan's affection, and readers can look forward to even more drama and adventure in the new season. More of the same unpredictable insanity and agony of longing.

Under the Oak Tree continues Manta Comics' binge-able series of captivating webcomics to fans of romance, fantasy, drama, horror, and mystery stories. It features popular titles such as Under the Oak Tree, Semantic Error, Disobey the Duke if You Dare, Totem's Realm, and No Love Zone, among many more. Manta Comics works with an in-house studio as well as outside partners to produce original webcomics out of proven stories and provide them to consumers around the world. It does so via a $3.99 monthly subscription – rather than the traditional pay-per-episode model – and is available on Android and iOS.

Under the Oak Tree Season, 3 is set to premiere on July 22nd, with new episodes coming out every week afterward.

