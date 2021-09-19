United States of Captain America #4 Preview: Cap Uses His Smartphone

The United States of Captain America #4 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and this preview shows us a Captain America who is finally adopting to modern technology. No, he still hasn't learned how to check MySpace from his phone, but at least he understands the concept of voicemail. Do you know awkward it was for the first few years after he was unfrozen when he kept trying to talk to the answering machine messages? "Confound it, son! What's with all that beeping?!" Check out a preview of the issue below.

UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210700

JUL210702 – UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 (OF 5) NISHIJIMA DESIGN VAR – $4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Alyssa Wong (A) Ron Lim, Jodi Nishijima (CA) Gerald Parel

John Walker (A.K.A. the U.S.Agent) and Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier) join the fight against a vicious Captain America impostor and his shadowy patrons. As the chase leads them to interrupt a break-in at one of the most secure facilities in the country, the true magnitude of the forces arrayed against them finally becomes clear. But are they too late to stop what's already been put in motion?

Also introducing Arielle Agbayani, the campus Captain America! When her college turns a blind eye to rich kids behaving badly, she springs into action – and she's not afraid to fight dirty. Rated T+

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $4.99