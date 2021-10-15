United States of Captain America #5 Preview: Not Cap's Shield!

United States of Captain America #5 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the villains have something totally messed up in store for this mini-series finale: they're going to use Captain America's shield to hypnotize America and turn the once-great symbol into a symbol of evil! Er… again. There was that whole Nick Spencer nazi thing, but it's probably best we never speak of that. Check out a preview below.

UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211211

AUG211212 – UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 (OF 5) EAGLESHAM DESIGN VAR – $4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham (CA) Gerald Parel

After the shield thieves free a deadly villain, Bucky Barnes teams up with an air force intelligence officer who might know how to recapture the villain, while John, Sam and Steve give pursuit. When his allies run into trouble, Bucky is forced to face his complicated feelings about taking up the Captain America mantle again. The Captains Network bands together in one last epic battle to keep the shield from being used for nefarious purposes. Don't miss the pulse-pounding finale of this groundbreaking miniseries! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/20/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.