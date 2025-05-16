Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

Universal Distribution And Ad Populum Officially Buy Diamond Comics

Universal Distribution and Ad Populum officially buy Diamond Comic Distributors after Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings

It's official—well, as official as these things can be. But after this week's court hearings, Universal Distribution LLC and Ad Populum have officially completed the acquisition of Diamond Comic Distributors and their related assets, such as Alliance Gaming, Diamond Select Toys, Diamond Book Distributors, CGA, and more, after a controversial Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

So, who gets what? As agreed, Canadian comics and games distributor Universal Distribution has acquired the assets of Alliance Game Distributors. While Ad Populum, owner of NECA, Kidrobot, WizKids, Chia Pet, Rubies, Smiffys, Enesco and Graceland, has now acquired the assets of Diamond Comic Distributors, Diamond Book Distributors, Diamond Select Toys & Collectables, Collectable Grading Authority, and other related assets. Diamond UK remains separate from this sale process, but it has agreed that it will be sold to Universal Distribution, separate from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, which will continue.

"We are pleased that this transaction has been completed and are confident that the publishers and retailers Diamond partnered with, our employees, and comic and games fans are in good hands with Universal and Ad Populum," said Diamond Chief Restructuring Officer Robert Gorin.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Alliance into the Universal Distribution family. This acquisition marks a transformative step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional service and value to retailers and publishers across North America. By combining Alliance's respected legacy and expansive network with Universal's operational strengths and innovation-driven approach, we are poised to elevate the distribution experience across the industry. We look forward to building on the trusted relationships Alliance has cultivated and continuing to support the growth and vibrancy of the hobby gaming community," said Angelo Exarhakos, President and CEO of Universal Distribution.

