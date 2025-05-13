Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

The Diamond Comic Distributors Sale Will Be Finalised Tomorrow

The Diamond Comic Distributors sale will be finalised, tomorrow, in Baltimore. Unless, of course, something happens...

Article Summary

  • Diamond Comic Distributors’ sale to Ad Populum and Alliance Gaming to Universal closes tomorrow in Baltimore.
  • Alliance Entertainment’s top bid was dropped, sparking lawsuits and a twist in the Diamond bankruptcy saga.
  • The fate of Diamond UK, Previewsworld, Free Comic Book Day, and more remains uncertain after the sale.
  • Years of lawsuits, bankruptcy, and high-stakes auctions set the stage for a pivotal moment in comics distribution.

Millions have been spent on lawyers. Millions are still being sued over. And one comic book podcast seemed to turn the entire thing on its head. And some see Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung of Titan Comics and Forbidden Planet as the most influential people of all. But tomorrow, the sale of Diamond Comic Distributors to Ad Populum, and Alliance Gaming to Universal Distributors, will be finalised, and the company will begin to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy and stay far, far from Chapter 7 bankruptcy. That is, of course, if nothing goes wrong.

Bleeding Cool understands that we are not to expect any mid-May surprise from the original high bidder, Alliance Entertainment, or AENT. Though they are still suing Diamond Comic Distributors over the auction process and allegations of fraud.

What the future brings, we do not know. Diamond UK is expected to be sold separately to Universal Distribution. The future of Diamond mainstays like the Diamond Previews catalogue, Free Comic Book Day, Halloween ComicFest, Comic Book Store Locator, the Previewsworld website and database, and so much more is still unknown. As well as, if there is more stability and they manage to pay back some of the debtors, will publishers return to New Diamond?

If you want to catch up, here is the journey we have been on…

