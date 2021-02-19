V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary #0 In Titan Comics May 2021 Solicitations

As first revealed by Bleeding Cool back in July, author V.E. Schwab has created a new comic book series for Titan Comics set in the world created by her superfiction Vicious and Vengeful novels and set between the two. Here's the listing and everything else Titan Comics have lined up from May 2021.

V. E. SCHWAB'S EXTRAORDINARY #0

Creator: V. E. Schwab

Artist: Enid Balam

FC • 24pp • $1

On Sale May 5, 2021

COVER ARTIST(S): ENID BALAM (CVR A)

BRAND NEW SERIES expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed novels Vicious and Vengeful.

Set in the years between VICIOUS and VENGEFUL, "ExtraOrdinary" follows a teenage girl named Charlotte Tills who survives a bus crash and becomes EO-ExtraOrdinary, gaining the ability to see people's deaths in reflective surfaces.

Entertainment Weekly's 27 Female Authors Who Rule Sci-Fi and Fantasy Right Now!

MINIONS: MINI BOSS #1

Writer: Stephane Lapuss'

Artist: Renaud Collin

SC • FC • 28pp • $3.99

On Sale May 26, 2021

Hilarious and mischievous comic strip adventures with Illumination's Minions!

Hot off their new movie, Minions – The Rise of Gru –

ARRIVING IN CINEMAS JULY 2, 2021, the Minions are back for more chaotic action!

RUMBLE: THE ART AND MAKING OF THE MOVIE

Writer: Noela Hueso

HC • FC • 160pp • $39.95

On Sale May 19, 2021

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by becoming a coach and turning a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

DOUBLE DOWN TP

Writer: Max Allan Collins

SC • 352pp • $12.95

On Sale May 26, 2021

Veteran thief Nolan tangles with a skyjacker and vigilante in two full-length novels from Grandmaster Max Allan Collins (Road to Perdition), collected in one volume for the first time ever.

MINKY WOODCOCK: THE GIRL WHO ELECTRIFIED TESLA #2

Creator: Cynthia Von Buhler

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale May 19, 2021

COVER ARTIST(S): ROBERT MCGINNIS (CVR A), BURLESQUE PHOTO COVER (CVR B), CYNTHIA VON BUHLER (CVR C)

TITAN BESTSELLING HARD CASE CRIME SERIES IS BACK!

A stylish, glamorous feminist take on the classic gumshoe!

Private investigator Minky Woodcock becomes involved in an investigation of maverick genius and reclusive pigeon-fancier, Nikola Tesla, and discovers a horrifying conspiracy involving corrupt politicians and Nazis.

LONE SLOANE DELIRIUS 2

Author: Jacques Lob

Artist(s): Phillipe Druillet and Benjamin Legrand

HC • FC • 72pp • $19.99

On Sale September 1, 2021

Lone Sloane, the Ulysses of space, cosmic freebooter and rebel, endlessly struggles against dark gods, robotic entities and alien forces!

The lonely traveler is in trouble, Lone Sloane is stuck on the planet aptly named Delirius!

GAMMA DRACONIS HC

Creator: Eldo Yoshimizu

HC • B&W • 64pp • $14.99

On Sale August 25, 2021

Eldo Yoshimizu, the creator of the epic Yakuza Manga, Ryuko, teams up with Benoist Simmat to create another dazzling crime tale.

Aiko Moriyama studied religious art at the Sorbonne, but her research in occultism quickly led her down a dangerous path. When several experts around her come under attack from a mysterious entity rising from the depths of the web, she finds herself embroiled in a police investigation involving the sinister leader of an international organization. From London to Tokyo, between transhumanism and black magic, Aiko is determined to solve the enigma of Gamma Draconis and to discover how exactly her family is involved…

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #4

Writers: K. Perkins, Mellow Brown

Artist: Fernando Dagnino

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale May 19, 2021

COVER ARTISTS: JESUS HERVAS (CVR A), ROBERT HACK (CVR B), FERNANDO DAGNINO (CVR C)

LOS ANGELES: 2009 UNCOVER THE STORY BEHIND THE FIRST BLADE RUNNERS! A TYRELL CORPORATION SCIENTIST IS DEAD – the victim of an apparent suicide. But when LAPD Detective CAL MOREAU is called in to investigate, he uncovers secret documents revealing a new kind of Replicant and a conspiracy that could change the world.

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #1-4 PEACH MOMOKO PACK

Writer: Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 32pp*4 • $17.99

On Sale May 5, 2021

COVER ARTIST: SYD MEAD

LIMITED TO 500 PACKS! – COLLECTS THE STUNNING ARTWORK OF FAN FAVORITE ARTIST PEACH MOMOKO!

DOCTOR WHO: MISSY #2

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Roberta Ingranata

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale May 12, 2021

COVER ARTISTS: DAVID BUISÁN (CVR A), PHOTO COVER (CVR B), CLAUDIA CARANFA (CVR C)

NEW SERIES CELEBRATING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER'S FIRST APPEARANCE!

THE DEBUT OF THE DOCTOR'S DEADLIEST ADVERSARY! MISSY wages war on the THIRD AND TWELFTH DOCTORS! Can they stop her from executing her lethal plot? Announced on Doctor Who official social media – 5 MILLION FANS

STAR TREK: VILLAINS HC

HC • FC • 176pp • $24.99

On Sale August 4, 2021

Over the 50 incredible years of Star Trek TV shows and movies, the franchise has produced many stand-out villains.

Collected here are features on some of the very best – or worst – villains and classic interviews with the actors who portrayed them. Includes the Borg (Alice Krige as the Borg Queen), Khan (Ricardo Montalban, Benedict Cumberbatch), Q (John de Lancie), Shinzon (Tom Hardy) and many, many more.

STAR WARS: THE GALAXY'S GREATEST HEROES HC

HC • FC • 176pp • $24.99

On Sale August 18, 2021

Discover how the most iconic Star Wars' heroes were brought to life in this collection of incredible interviews and articles.

The actors and creators behind 15 of Star Wars' most popular heroes discuss the process behind creating some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history.