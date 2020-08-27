Valiant Comics Open Submissions For Published Comic Book Writers

Valiant Comics has announced they will be running Virtual Portfolio Reviews for aspiring comic book writers, including one-on-one sessions with their Senior Editors Heather Antos and Lysa Hawkins. Though as Heather tweets out "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE read the submission requirements CAREFULLY!!!" But for those who don't… "TL:DR submit MAX 20 comics pages of previously published/finished work (no scripts/pitches) in a SINGLE PDF."

Here are those submission requirements: Portfolio reviews will run for approximately ten minutes and twenty people in total will be selected to have their work reviewed. Note, they are only reviewing twenty pages of published comic book work – not scripts – but published can mean self-published, or published online.

Dates of Digital Portfolio Reviews

Thursday, September 10th from 12pm-2pm EST

Friday, September 11th from 12pm-2pm EST

How to Submit

Email your submission to PortfolioReview@valiantentertainment.com

PortfolioReview@valiantentertainment.com Subject line: Name, Discipline, Available Date

Name, Discipline, Available Date Subject line example: Colin King, Writer, September 10th & 11th

Colin King, Writer, September 10th & 11th Please note: PDF submissions should be no more than 20 comic pages, plus a credits/contact page. This can be a one-shot, combination of various scenes or short. stories. Do NOT submit any scripts or pitches. They will be deleted immediately. Only previously published comics may be submitted (self-published is okay).

Submission Deadline

All submissions are due September 3rd at 5pm EST

Those selected for the first day of sessions will be notified by Wednesday, September 9th no later than 10pm EST

Those selected for the second day of sessions will be notified by Thursday, September 10th no later than 10pm EST

Also, and this comes from me, rather Valiant Comics, if you can't take criticism, if you aren't willing to learn, if you don't understand that Valiant are looking for very specific things in their potential future writing talent, this might not be for you. Also, learn how to make a PDF of your work. If you can't do the very simple things asked of you above, you are probably not the kind of person they are looking for either. One final thing – good luck!