Valiant's One Comic For February 2023 – Book Of Shadows #4

Valiant Entertainment continues their current publishing plan of one comic book a month for February 2o23, but also have the Shadowman Free Comic for May in their February solicits and solicitations. Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking to what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Notably, Bad Idea Comics, formed by former Valiant Entertainment executives, is publishing more titles, even though they are not meant to exist anymore and are crowdfunding to be put out of business.

FCBD 2023 SHADOWMAN DARK LEGACY

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

DEC220044

(W) Bob Hall, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A) Bob Hall, Liam Sharp

From legendary SHADOWMAN creator Bob Hall, Valiant's FCBD SHADOWMAN new story delves into the secret past of Valiant's premier horror character.

Includes an inside look at the 2023 series X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED from the acclaimed writing team of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad and award-winning artist Liam Sharp!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0

BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (RES)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

DEC221709

DEC221710 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR B ROMERO (RES) – 3.99

DEC221711 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR C ESCAFULLERY (RES) – 3.99

DEC221712 – BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED (RES) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

As Exarch Fane's horde of beasts and vampires work to complete their Ritual of Sacrifice, the supernatural heroes of the Valiant Universe-Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Dr. Mirage, the Eternal Warrior, and Persephone-make their last stand. But in order to save the rest of the universe, must our world die?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

