Vault Announces "World of Darkness: Crimson Thaw" Coming In September

If you are a fan of Vampire: The Masquerade and wanted to see more of that universe, then Vault Comics has good news for you. Vault has announced today that they will release issue one of World of Darkness: Crimson Thaw this September. It will be the first issue of a three-issue event series that is a spin-off of Vault's other smash-hit series, Vampire: The Masquerade, and is written by Jim Zub, Tim Seeley, Blake Howard, Tini Howard, & Danny Lore, drawn by Julius Ohta, colored by Addison Duke, lettered by Deron Bennett, and designed by Tim Daniel.

In an exclusive reveal on CBR.com, Vault Comics described their new event as follows:

In World of Darkness: Crimson Thaw, Cecily Bain has become everything she never wanted as The Prince of the Twin Cities. But her rule over a fractured, backbiting vampire court is interrupted by an intruder—something big, hairy, and full of teeth. For over a century, werewolves of the Twin Cities have protected their blessed places from threats both physical and spiritual. When vampires under Cecily rule move in on one of these precious sites, it's a declaration of war, one that Tyrell 'the Stainless' Stinar and his ferocious pack will avenge at any cost. The three-issue event will launch in September 2021. Making the series even tastier for fans of Vampire: The Masquerade, each issue of World of Darkness: Crimson Thaw will include exclusive gaming material for Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition of the tabletop RPG from Renegade Game Studios, allowing players to actually play the events of the series in their own games.

In describing his work on the new series, writer Jim Zub said the following:

"The World of Darkness has ignited my imagination for a long time and working with our incredible team to write this Kindred-Garou throwdown brought all those feelings back in such a wild way. Crimson Thaw is big, bloody and oh so memorable, and I can't wait for readers to see what we have in store."

If you want to get your copy of World of Darkness: Crimson Thaw #1 from Vault Comics, you can pick it up at your local comic book shop this September.