Vault Comics Pledge To Make Right With Retailers Over Big Rig Balls Up

Vault Comics pledge to make things right with comic book retailers over the Post Malone's Big Rig Bundle Box Balls Up...

Article Summary Vault Comics responds to Big Rig #1 bundle mishap with free Bonus Boxes for affected retailers and fans.

New Bonus Boxes feature five distinct Big Rig #1 variants—no repeats, all new covers, improved assortment.

Big Rig #2 bundle boxes now guarantee at least nine different variants among fifteen possible options.

Improvements include more rare covers, unique Peach Momoko art, and better variant mixture for collectors.

Previously, Vault Comics came a bit of a cropper over the comic book release of Post Malone's Big Rig #1 bundle boxes. Intended as a fun way for comic book retailers to receive variant covers for Big Rig #1 to put on the shelf, it went sour gfast when they were then ordered and sold onto comic book readers. Who were then disappointed to receive six of the same cover, and another three of another. This was further impacted when it was revealed that the sorting of the rarer variants was nothing close to random, as one account reported opening their six boxes to find six of the 1:500 Peach Momoko, one in every box. The bad feeling was so intense that one buyer burnt their copies and filmed the flames.

Well, Vault Comics is looking to make right with the situation. They have announced that every retailer who ordered a Big Rig #1 Bundle Box through Lunar or Universal will receive an equal number of a new Big Rig #1 Bonus Box, completely free. This new Big Rig #1 Bonus Box will contain five distinct new variants of Big Rig #1, with no repeat inclusions in any box. Inclusions will be selected from multiple new variants, with rarities ranging from guaranteed, to common, uncommon, rare, very rare, and unique. Which is much more welcoming to a new reader or collector, say. Big Rig #1 Bonus Boxes will ship to retailers through Lunar or Universal, completely free, and retailers will receive the same number of Bonus Boxes, one for one, as they ordered of the original Big Rig #1 Bundle Box. Vault will pay the freight costs for the new boxes. ​The variants included in the Bonus Box will be new covers, not previously included in the original Bundle Box. So if you bought one from your comic shop, get back in touch with them, to get your new additional box, they are being sent automatically and should arrive soon.

"Customers let us know they wanted more variety within these bundle boxes, and we heard them loud and clear. We've already improved the Bundle Boxes for BIG RIG #2 and later issues, to make sure customers are getting the variety they're after. But we also wanted to give our customers the variety and thrill they were looking for on BIG RIG #1. So, we're sending out these all new bonus boxes to retailers, for free, completely on us, to make sure our customers and fans get what they want," said Vault CEO, Damian Wassel. "All we ask is that retailers who had customers purchase the original Bundle Boxes make sure that those customers all get their hands on these new Bonus Boxes."

Meanwhile the offering in the Big Rig #2 bundle boxes will now be improved, in that each bundle box will still contain ten box-exclusive variants of Big Rig #2, but now with each bundle is guaranteed to contain at least nine different variants, from among 15 possible variant options, including some surprise variants, with rarity ranging from guaranteed, common, uncommon, rare, very rare and unique. Each Big Rig #2 bundle box has a chance of including uncommon, rare, and very rare covers, including a unique, One-of-One Peach Momoko variant. Each issue will come pre-bagged and boarded, and collected into a single sealed box. Artists included in the Big Rig #2 Variant Bundle Box are Nathan Gooden, Jim Mahfood, Dan Panosian, Luana Vecchio, Peach Momoko, and more.

I expect they are probably going to try and mix them all up a little better as well.

POST MALONE'S BIG RIG​ #2 10-COPY BUNDLE, LIMITED TO ​3,000 BUNDLES ALLOCATIONS MAY OCCUR.

NOW IMPROVED! Each box bundle contains 10 copies of BIG RIG #2. Each bundle is guaranteed to contain at least 9 different variants, from among 15 possible variant options, including some surprise variants, with rarity ranging from guaranteed, common, uncommon, rare, very rare and unique. Each bundle has a chance of including uncommon, rare, and very rare covers, including a unique, One-of-One Peach Momoko variant. Each issue will come pre-bagged and boarded, and collected into a single sealed box.

SOME MIX IN VARIANTS INCLUDE:

Jim Mahfood (GUARANTEED)

Dan Panosian Foil (COMMON)

Luana Vecchio (UNCOMMON)

Nathan Gooden Foil (RARE)

Peach Momoko Foil (VERY RARE)

Peach Momoko Specialty Treatment (UNIQUE, 1-OF-1)

