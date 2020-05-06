Vault's Latest May, June and July 2020 Schedules and Free Comics Too.

The comic book industry is beginning to edge towards and attempt at returning to some vestige of normality. These are the planned titles that Vault Comics have for May, June and July 2020, unearthed by Bleeding Cool so far. We'll be trying to run as many other publishers' plans today, and during the week. There will be more to come from Vault, and new updates to peruse, but these are the current announced May, June, July and just a little bit of August plans for Vault Comics through Diamond Comic Distributors.

But it's still three weeks away till the first of the Vault titles makes it out. So ahead of time, Vault is giving the first issues of Finger Guns #1 and of No One's Rose #1 away for free, right here – the latter of which only came out on the week before shutdown.

FINGER GUNS #1

(W) Justin Richards (A) Val Halvorson

Two troubled teenagers discover they can manipulate emotions by firing finger guns. There will be laughs. There will be tears. There will be uncomfortable teen feelings and angst.

Oh yeah… and chaos. So much chaos. NO ONE'S ROSE #1

(W) Emily Horn, Zac Thompson (A/CA) Alberto Jimenez-Alburquerque

"Centuries after the fall of the Anthropocene, the last vestiges of human civilization are housed in a massive domed city powered by renewable energy, known as The Green Zone. Inside lives teenager Tenn Gavrilo, a brilliant bio-engineer who could rebuild the planet. But there's one problem: her resentful brother Seren is eager to dismantle the precarious Utopia.

From the minds of Zac Thompson (X-Men, Yondu) and debut writer Emily Horn with artist Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (Letter 44, Avengers ) comes a gorgeous and green solar-punk world filled with strange biotechnology, harsh superstorms, and divisive ideologies-ideologies that will tear Tenn and Seren down to their roots as they fight for a better Earth."

Here is what else is coming down the pipe in the weeks ahead from Vault Comics, in your local comic store, via Diamond Comic Distributors. These are, of course, subject to change.

Wednesday, May 27th

SERA & ROYAL STARS #7

Wednesday, June 3rd

FINGER GUNS #2

Wednesday, June 10th

NO ONE'S ROSE #2

Wednesday, June 24th

HEATHEN #11

BLEED THEM DRY #1

Wednesday, July 1st

PLOT #5

FINGER GUNS #3

Wednesday, July 8th

VAGRANT QUEEN PLANET CALLED DOOM #4

NO ONE'S ROSE #3

MONEY SHOT #6 (MR

Wednesday, July 15th

ENGINEWARD #1

HEIST HOW TO STEAL A PLANET #6

Wednesday, July 29th

BLACK STARS ABOVE TP VOL 01

August 12th

CULT CLASSIC CREATURE FEATURE TP