Vault's World Of Darkness & Human Remains in September 2021 Solicits

Vault comics time… With Tini Howard, Jim Zub, and Tim Seeley on board, this might as well be a Marvel of DC event with a bunch of experienced writers working together on a shared continuity project. Which may not be so far from the truth, with World Of Darkness: Crimson Thaw launching from Vault Comics in September, accompanied by a new series Human Remains by Peter Milligan and Sally Cantirino. Here are Vault Comics' September 2021 solicitations in full.

WORLD OF DARKNESS CRIMSON THAW #1 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

JUL212085

JUL212086 – WORLD OF DARKNESS CRIMSON THAW #1 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99

(W) Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Jim Zub, Tim Seeley, Danny Lore (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Aaron Campbell

A World of Darkness Event!

Cecily Bain has become everything she never wanted as The Prince of the Twin Cities. But her rule over a fractured, backbiting vampire court is interrupted by an intruder-something big, hairy and full of teeth. Good. She was missing a good scrape.

There's worse living in the shadows than vampires. Rip open the doors to the World of Darkness as RPG-comic-king Jim Zub joins the writing team that brought you Vampire: The Masquerade, Winter's Teeth for this oversized issue events series!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HUMAN REMAINS #1 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

JUL212087

JUL212088 – HUMAN REMAINS #1 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Dax and Bisa love each other. But in this new and terrifying world, love is dangerous. Feeling anything is dangerous. Earth has a new and terrible invader-monsters that deprive us of the very feelings that make us human.

A shocking tale of pent-up emotions, perilously loud sex, and forced compsure in the face of unspeakable horror…from one of the most celebrated writers in comics, Peter Milligan (X-Force, Enigma, Shade, the Changing Man, Hellblazer) and breakout horror artist Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, The Final Girls).

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DEADBOX #2 CVR A TIESMA

VAULT COMICS

JUL212089

JUL212090 – DEADBOX #2 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Ben Tiesma

A swap meet throws a marriage into crisis and threatens to undermine the faithful of Lost Turkey. The healing powers of a rom-com are required.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #3 CVR A LEIZ

VAULT COMICS

JUL212091

JUL212092 – LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #3 CVR B HICKMAN – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz

The tour for Olivia's controversial SATYR travels into strange territories, as the highway cuts through a countryside that becomes more primal, more violent, and more dangerous with every turn. There are those who don't want Olivia's message to get out, those who are less than human, and some who are willing to murder to ensure silence.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MONEY SHOT #15 CVR A LAYNE (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JUL212093

JUL212094 – MONEY SHOT #15 CVR B BLACK BAG VAR (MR) – 5.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A / CA) Caroline Leigh Layne

Since they first stepped into space to do the naked deed, the XXX-plorers have been the invaders. But now, the earth is overrun by a vicious new species that can't be reasoned with or sexxed up! Can the fractured team hold together long enough to un-fuck the planet?!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WITCHBLOOD #6 CVR A STERLE

VAULT COMICS

JUL212095

JUL212096 – WITCHBLOOD #6 CVR B STERLE – 3.99

JUL212097 – WITCHBLOOD #6 CVR C YOSHITANI – 3.99

(W) Matthew Erman (A / CA) Lisa Sterle

Witchblood returns in its most explosive issue so far! With Yonna, Atlacoya, and Texas Red hot on the tail of Paxton and The Hounds of Love, how close is too close? Featuring the First Appearance of the Witch Queen Esme!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

AUTUMNAL TP

VAULT COMICS

JUL212098

(W) Daniel Kraus (A / CA) Chris Shehan

Following the death of her estranged mother, Kat Somerville and her daughter Sybil flee a difficult life in Chicago for the quaint-and possibly deadly-town of Comfort Notch, New Hampshire. From NY Times best-selling author, Daniel Kraus (The Shape of Water, Trollhunters, The Living Dead), and rising star Chris Shehan, comes a haunting vision of America's prettiest autumn.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 19.99

DEVILS RED BRIDE TP (RES) (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JUL212099

(W) Sebastian Girner (A / CA) John Bivens

16th century Japan. The fates of warlords ebb and flow like tides of blood, none more than the Aragami Clan who follow their lord clad in the 'Red Devil' mask into every battle. But when Lord Aragami succumbs to illness, his daughter, the fierce Ketsuko, hatches a plot to save her people, no matter the cost…

Years later, as Ketsuko wanders the heaving battlefields of her ruined homeland, she discovers a chance to avenge the terrible wrong done to her clan, even if it means stepping back onto a road steeped in slaughter.

From writer Sebastin Girner (Shirtless Bear-Fighter!, Scales & Scoundrels) and artist John Bivens (Creature Feature, Spread) comes a blood-drenched love letter to Samurai fiction in a chilling tale of guilt, trauma, and vengeance.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 17.99

HOLLOW HEART COMPLETE TP (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JUL212100

(W) Paul Allor (A / CA) Paul Tucker

EL used to be human. Now he's a jumble of organs in a bio-suit. El is also in tremendous pain and has been for a very long time. Hope arrives in the form of Mateo, a mechanic brought in to work on EL's suit. Mateo sees EL in a way no one else ever has. And what's more: Mateo offers EL an escape.

Hollow Heart reunites Tet creators Paul Allor and Paul Tucker for a queer monster love story about the choices we make between giving our loved ones what they want and giving them what we think they need.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 17.99

I WALK WITH MONSTERS COMPLETE TP (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JUL212101

(W) Paul Cornell (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

In Jacey's past is the Important Man who took away her brother. Now Jacey has David who sometimes transforms into a terrifying beast. Together, they've found a way to live-and to hunt, sniffing out men who prey on the vulnerable. But Jacey and David are about to run into the Important Man again.

From Paul Cornell (Wolverine, Doctor Who, Elementary) and Sally Cantirino (Final Girls) comes a haunting story about the monsters that walk beside us all and sometimes lurk within.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 17.99

ROCKSTARS COMPLETE TP

VAULT COMICS

JUL212102

(W) Joe Harris (A / CA) Megan Hutchison

They sold their souls for rock 'n' roll!

Rock fan Jackie Mayer possesses an uncanny, almost unearthly talent: he's able to connect the legends, secrets, curses, whispers, mysteries, and conspiracies in the music world. He knows musicians hunger for fame and fortune-making them easy marks. When the music-scene murders start happening again, Jackie is ready. He knows the secrets of the past. Or, at least he thinks he does. But the gods of rock are darker than he thought, and the conspiracy he uncovers is more insidious than he could have imagined. Jackie is drawn into the underbelly of the music world-and he's going to have a devil of a time getting out alive.

Music, murder, magic, and mayhem.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 19.99

SHADOW SERVICE TP VOL 02

VAULT COMICS

JUL212103

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Corin Howell

A traitor on the run! Gina Meyer has turned on MI666, fleeing to Europe with enemy agent Gideon Quill. Now Gina is the target, hunted through the streets of Rome by former allies and infernal forces alike. Can she clear her name before a weapon of mass damnation plunges Queen and Country into hell? Secrets are shattered and trust betrayed as witchcraft meets spy craft in this spellbinding second arc.

Collecting issues 6 – 10 of Shadow Service by Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic), Corin Howell (Dark Red), Triona Farrell (Sleeping Beauties) and Andworld Design (Something is Killing the Children).

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 17.99

VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE TP VOL 02 WINTERS TEETH

VAULT COMICS

JUL212104

(W) Tim Seeley, Tini Howard, Blake Howard (A) Nathan Gooden (CA) Aaron Campbell

Lick the blood off your lips…the second volume of Vampire: The Masquerade is here! After learning a disturbing fact about her fake childe's past, Cecily must keep her secrets close and Ali at arm's length. As a dangerous new group of hunters begins to pick apart the Court of the Twin Cities, Cecily must decide where her loyalties lie…if she had any to begin with, that is.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 17.99

WRASSLE CASTLE GN BOOK 01 LEARNING ROPES

VAULT COMICS

JUL212105

(W) Paul Tobin, Colleen Coover (A / CA) Galaad

Lydia Riverthane has always dreamed of being a professional wrassler, the greatest of all fighters in the kingdom of Grimslade. There are just a few pesky things standing between her and the big tournament at Wrassle Castle.

THERE'S ONLY ONE WAY LYDIA CAN SAVE HER BROTHER-WRASSLING! Lydia Riverthane has always dreamed of being a professional wrassler, the greatest of all fighters in the kingdom of Grimslade. Growing up in the shadow of Wrassle Castle, where her older brother routinely racks up championship belts, has only fueled her competitive fire. But when her brother is mysteriously arrested for treason, Lydia and her friends must find a way into the year-end tournament. There she can win back his freedom the only way she knows how…wrassling! Book 1 of the three volume series of original graphic novels.

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 9.99

UNFINISHED CORNER ORIGINAL GN

VAULT COMICS

JUL212106

(W) Dani Colman (A / CA) Rachel Tuna Petrovicz

Jewish mythology has it that when God created the universe, He left one corner of it unfinished. Opinion is divided on why, but everyone agrees that the Unfinished Corner is a dangerous place full of monsters. Twelve-year-old Miriam neither knows nor cares about the Unfinished Corner. She's too busy preparing for her Bat Mitzvah, wrestling with whether she even wants to be Jewish–until a peculiar angel appears, whisking her, her two best friends, and her worst frenemy off to this monstrous land with one mission: finish the Unfinished Corner.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 12.99

VERSE GN BOOK 01 BROKEN HALF

VAULT COMICS

JUL212107

(W) Sam Beck (A / CA) Sam Beck

Fife is your typical apprentice blacksmith and he knows one thing for certain. Magic doesn't exist anymore. Sure, there's the Verse, but that's not the same thing at all. Then he meets Neitya, who isn't your typical girl, and everything he knows changes in a flash of…well…magic.

EVERYONE KNOWS MAGIC DOESN'T EXIST ANYMORE, UNTIL MAGIC CHANGES EVERYTHING.

Fife's plans to become an expert swordsmith are interrupted when he meets Neitya, an extraordinary girl unlike any he's ever met before…primarily because of her horns and amnesia. Worryingly, she seems akin to the monstrous Vel who roam the countryside. but when Fife is attacked by the Vel, Neitya saves him by using a skill thought to be forever lost to everyone: Magic. Fife and Neitya decide to journey together, seeking the guidance they need to unravel the mystery of her origin.

Book 1 of the three volume series of original graphic novels.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 12.99

HELLO MY NAME IS POOP ORIGINAL GN

VAULT COMICS

JUL212108

(W) Ben Katzner (A / CA) Ian McGinty

Poop is a normal kid, with normal problems- you know, parents, homework, bullies. He used to have a normal name, too. But then he moved to a new school, and everything went down the toilet. That's the bad news. The good news: Turns out some names are special. Some names come with powers. Turns out those bullies really stepped in it.

SOMETIMES BEING A KID CAN REALLY STINK. Will Poupé becomes the new target of bullies at his middle school. All day long, they call him Poop. However, when Icky the Janitor reveals himself to be a wizard in disguise, Will learns that there are Names of Power – if you are given one of these names, you gain certain abilities. Poop is one of those names. He now has powers that he could use to get back at the bullies! But power – even poop power – is exactly what can turn someone into a bully. With some help from his friends, Will must find a way to use his fantastic farting magic for good.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 9.99