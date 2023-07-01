Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Cecil Castellucci, Francesco Francavilla, jay baruchel, jeff parker, Jesse Lonergan, mike allred, pete woods, ron marz, Stardust, tom fowler, Van Jensen, zander cannon, Zoop

Ven Jensen Will Tattoo Stardust On His Body If He Crowdfunds $50,000

Stardust the Super Wizard is a project to revive "the weirdest Golden Age character", written by Van Jensen, and drawn by Mike Allred, and more.

Stardust! Because once upon a time, Mark Millar tried to trick the internet by getting an elderly relative to act, posting comic book video reviews for a few weeks before declaring she had decided to get a tattoo of the then-upcoming Mark Millar comic book Starlight on her back. Which she then did. Of course, the whole thing was blindingly obviously a fake, though new Whatnot/ Massive Editor-In-Chief Blake Northcott was fooled and wrote an article for CBS about the phenomenon. She would then go on to work for Mark Millar. So, you know.

Anyway, I was reminded of this by comic book creator Van Jensen, best known for writing comics such as James Bond, The Flash, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern Corps, Two Dead, Cryptocracy and Pinocchio, Vampire Slayer. And he has a new stunt for his crowdfunded graphic novel Stardust. No relation to Starlight or to the Neil Gaiman/Charles Vess book or movie adaptation by Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman – who also adapted Mark Millar's Kick-Ass and Kingsman. Small world.

Currently, Stardust the Super Wizard is a project to revive "the weirdest Golden Age character", and is written by Van Jensen, and drawn by Mike Allred, Francesco Francavilla, Pete Woods, Ron Marz, Zander Cannon, Cecil Castellucci, Jay Baruchel, Jesse Lonergan, Jeff Parker, Tom Fowler and dozens of others. The book also includes the debut short story from Ian Hanks, the grandson of the original Stardust creator, Fletcher Hanks. And it has currently raised $24,540 from 378 supporters against a goal of $10,000.

But with five days to go, Van Jensen has set a challenge to double that amount. Crossing the $20,000 mark unlocked a digital archive of Fletcher Hanks material for all, while $30k and $40k will commission more story pages by more artists to be added to the book. And Van Jensen has also stated that, "what the hell, let's add one at $50k where I get a Stardust tattoo!" That's right, if they reach $50,000 Van Jansen will have the following tattooed onto his own flesh.

I wonder if it will be anywhere he'll be willing to show off at convention season? You can support the Stardust Zoop crowdfunder right here.

